La Centrale food hall has a whole floor dedicated to wine. You know where to find us.

Enoteca thinks you should drink more wine.

We agree. And because we are fans of the grape, we decided that we should conduct a thorough investigation of exactly what Enoteca has to offer.

This wine mecca on the third floor of Brickell City Centre was the last part of La Centrale food hall to open. And yet it could be the most important part of La Centrale. Wait. What am I saying? Of course it is the most important part of La Centrale.

IT IS A WINE MECCA.

Mercato, on La Centrale’s first floor, is fashioned in the style of an Italian marketplace, with grab-and-go items. The second floor belongs to three restaurants – Carne, Pesce and the plant-based Stagionale – and a chocolate shop.

But Enoteca is ground zero for wine, though it also has a small menu as well. There’s a shop that will soon deliver to the Brickell area, a jaw-dropping wine vault and La Cucina cooking studio, where you can learn to make the best pasta in the world (or so you hope).

Here’s why you need to check it out:

Wine tastings

Natascha Patterer leads a tasting of Italian wine in Enoteca’s vault.

Friendly and knowledgeable sommelier Natascha Patterer leads the tastings on Tuesday nights; you can sign up to try Enoteca’s wines here. From 4-7 p.m. on Fridays, the tastings are free and conducted by different vendors at the wine shop.

You can eat there, too

Too lazy to walk downstairs to one of La Centrale’s restaurants? You don’t even have to leave your seat in the bar. There’s a $20 prix fixe lunch or dinner at Enoteca, plus an appetizer menu that includes croquettes, cheeses, salamis, octopus and other small bites.

Good wines by the glass

We tried some to make sure. Here are two we loved. One is expensive. Deal with it (or drink something else).

Marchesi Antinori, Castello Della Sala Chardonnay from Umbria ($12 a glass)

​16 Castello di Bolgheri, “Varvara” Super Tuscan ($20 a glass)

Cooking classes

At La Cucina, the emphasis is on Italian cooking. There are classes on pastry, pasta, pizza, risotto and more – and classes for kids, too. You can sign up online.

Did we mention the wine vault is amazing?

We want our ashes sprinkled here in this holy cathedral of wine, but Enoteca probably would not be into it.