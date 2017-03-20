Posted on

Kuro Japanese restaurant is for straight-up bosses

Kuro's salmon and tuna nigiri is served in a beautiful setting that best saved for post tax-return dining.
By Carlos Frías For miami.com

I was not planning to visit the Seminole Hard Rock Casino until I found out that Kuro, a fine dining Kaiseki style Japanese restaurant known for its well-calibrated and multi-course meals, had recently opened within the casino.

But pay attention: This place is a post-income tax type of joint. The styling and decor of this restaurant were nothing short of beautiful.  The ambiance literally sets the scene before you sit down.

The Hokkaido scallops had a strong ginger essence, a slight sweetness and an incredible deep umami flavor.Corey Davis Photography

A true lover of Japanese cuisine, I found myself ordering a little more than usual. I had been eyeing the Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi ($16) for some time, and eventually gave in. These delicious scallops were uniquely tender and had a strong ginger essence, a slight sweetness and an incredible deep umami flavor. A domestic scallop provides a silky, almost custard-like delicate texture while Hokkaido scallops have a dense, steak-like flavor profile. 

I started my meal with an assortment of Nigiri ($25), and was very pleased. It’s been a lil minute since I had great sushi, and my palate welcomed this delicious assortment of rice, vinegar and fish.  And Lobster Tempura ($27), that was simply glorious. Request some tentsuyu (tempura dipping sauce), to give the lobster a nice kick in flavor.

I enjoyed my visit to Kuro, and will be back next year, when my income tax comes in.  Seriously, this place is for ballers. Do not come up in here if you’re on a budget or so hungry, you can go up twice in line at Golden Corral.

Kuro at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

1 Seminole Way, Fort Lauderdale

(954) 327-7625

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Are these the best chicken wings in Wynwood? The Hungry Black man says so
Why The Hungry Black Man recommends this South Beach spot for sushi

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Morgan’s brunch makes The Hungry Black Man famished
Miami Guide
Instagram photos that prove that Biscayne National Park is a dazzling gem
Kuro Japanese restaurant is for straight-up bosses
We asked seniors to react to clips from Ultra. It was hilarious
He traded in soccer stardom to be a DJ. Turns out it was a good call.
Tourists 5 Spotify playlists to fuel your Miami Music Week 2017
Why Miami audiences should feel special that Underworld is returning to Ultra Music Festival
Here’s everything you need to know to save big at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair
Tourists Vote for Miami’s best restaurant in the Munch Madness challenge
Tourists Still need a hotel & tickets to Ultra? The InterCon’s got you covered.