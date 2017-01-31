Fun for the young foodies at South Beach Wine & Food Festival

The 16th annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival is making its return February 22-26, which is great news for the food lovers. But what about the kids? As per usual, the majority of events at the festival will be 21 and over, but that doesn’t mean you have to leave the kids behind for everything. The Badia Fun and Fit as a Family event happening at Jungle Island is just the place to take your budding gourmands. Here’s what you need to know:

Who’s Attending

Rev Run will attend the family-friendly event at Jungle Island.

As is commonplace for all things SoBeWFF, this event will feature a number of high profile celebrity chefs along with a few well-renowned locals. Duff Goldman (star of Ace of Cakes, Cake Master, and other “sweet” reality shows) will be in attendance, along with former NFL player and Food Network Star Eddie Jackson, Restaurant: Impossible host Robert Irvine, and the stars of Rev Run’s Sunday Supper, Joseph (Rev Run) Simmons and his wife Justine Simmons. Bizarre Foods host Andrew Zimmern will also be cooking with the kids on Sunday.

Also in attendance for the first time ever are Ray and Shannon Allen, who in recent years opened Grown, a South-Miami based health-conscious fast-casual establishment. Other locals making an appearance are Chef Adrianne Calvo (of Chef Adrianne’s in West Kendall), Goya Executive Chef Fernando Desa, and Culinary Architect Richard Ingraham, private chef to former Heat player Dwayne Wade.

What The Kids Will Love

Getting protips from celebrity chefs is a fun part of Fun & Fit as a Family.

The point of this event is to introduce youngsters to the world of cooking, and they will certainly enjoy helping to prepare delicious meals with the guidance of celebrity chefs. There will be four interactive demos at the Goya Foods Kidz Kitchen inside Jungle Island’s Serpentarium, including at least one featuring bugs (you can guess which chef will be responsible for this one).

There will also be food samplings throughout the event, and kids will definitely dig visiting the on-site food garden and taking part in accessible physical fitness activities. And because the event takes place inside Jungle Island, your little ones will also get the chance to explore the park and see beautiful birds, tigers, sloths, turtles, orangutans, and more up close.

What You’ll Dig

Robert Irvine

If you’re a Food Network, Travel Channel, or Cooking Channel junkie, you’ll simply be psyched at seeing some of these celeb chefs in person. There will also be opportunities for book signings with Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine, Duff Goldman and Adrianne Calvo.

Aside from that, it’ll simply be a pleasure to spend a full day with your family, learning to cook (and sample) delicious, nutritious meals and exploring the Island as well.

Getting In For Free

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the Fun and Fit event, SOBEWFF along with Jungle Island, Food Network, and Cooking Channel are hosting a contest called, “10 Days of Giveaways.” Fans can participate by liking Jungle Island’s Facebook page and answering a few questions about the fest in exchange for the chance to win tickets to Fun and Fit as a Family. Other prizes include one-day passes to Jungle Island, sloth or lemur encounters, and VIP animal tours. The giveaways begin February 15th, with winners announced daily.

Getting In For A Little More Than Free

Even if you don’t win free tickets, Badia’s Fun and Fit as a Family event is incredibly affordable at just $20 per person, per day. And if you happen to be a Jungle Island annual family pass holder, you get in free. Purchase your tickets here.

IF YOU GO:

What: Badia’s Fun & Fit as a Family

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Where: Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Tr., Miami

Cost: $20, free for annual pass holders

Info: sobefest.com/funandfit/