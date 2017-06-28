Posted on

Wanna eat Katz’s Deli pastrami without the schlep? Head to Harry’s Pizzeria in the Grove

Michael Schwartz's Harry's Pizzeria will used Katz's Delicatessen's pastrami on one of its pizzas next month.
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

Not all famous New Yorkers spend the summer in the Hamptons.

This summer, NYC’s iconic Katz’s Delicatessen is heading across the country, challenging chefs to use Katz’s famous pastrami in their own dishes. Miami’s Michael Schwartz will give it a shot at his Harry’s Pizzeria.

To kick off the series, Boston-based Chef Jamie Bissonnette will cook up his take on the world-famous pastrami then “pass the pastrami” to his fellow chef and friend, Schwartz, who will experiment at his new Coconut Grove outpost of Harry’s.

Schwartz’s dish, the Pastrami Pizza — rye crust, kraut, mustard sauce and Gruyere — will be available from July 10 to July 16. 

“We sell 15,000 pounds of pastrami every week, making it our most popular meat at the moment. I’ve always enjoyed watching others put their own spin on the classics, so I can’t wait to see what these insanely talented chefs are going to come up with,” says Katz’s Deli owner, Jake Dell. “It’s a fun way for people in different cities to get a taste of what we do here at Katz’s, and to learn some cool new recipes that they can recreate at home through our shipping department.”

 Schwartz will then “pass the pastrami” to chef Marc Vetri in Philadelphia. Additional chefs will be announced later this summer.

