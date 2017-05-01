Jupiter chef Josh Lyons seeks redemption on Food Network Star: Comeback Kitchen

Josh Lyons, finalist on “Food Network Star” Season 8, frontman for rock band Fell On Deaf Ears, fashion photog and former franchise owner of health-minded fast casual chain Freshii, is, as you can tell, a jack of all trades. Although he didn’t win the 8th season of FNS, he’s back for redemption as a contestant on “Food Network Star: Comeback Kitchen,” premiering at 8 p.m. on May 21.

Valerie Bertinelli and Tyler Florence host the show and serve as mentors to Lyons and his fellow contestants. Lyons, 45, meanwhile, wasn’t always a kitchen rock star. After years in his band, he decided to go to culinary school and has since worked in pretty much every facet of the restaurant biz, from busser to bartender to line cook. Currently, in addition to his extensive CV, he is a sushi chef and restaurant consultant, though he obviously hopes to add Food Network champ to that long list.