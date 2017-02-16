Jose Andres figures Miami doesn’t need lesson on Day Without Immigrants

José Andrés opened a second Miami restaurant, Bazaar Mar, last year, but neither it nor Bazaar South Beach will be among the ones he is shuttering in solidarity with a “Day Without Immigrants.”

Chef José Andrés wanted to do his part to show what a day without immigrants would mean at his restaurants — but apparently Miami doesn’t need that lesson.

The owner of 25 restaurants internationally will shutter his five Washington D.C. area spots today in solidarity with the movement “A Day Without Immigrants,” but his two Miami restaurants will not be affected, a spokesperson told the Miami Herald. Bazaar South Beach and Bazaar Mar, his recently opened seafood-oriented restaurant in Brickell, are open today.

His restaurants in partnership with ThinkFoodGroup closed in Washington today are Oyamel, Jaleo DC, Jaleo Crystal City, Jaleo Bethesda and Zaytinya.

READ MORE: A ‘day without immigrants’ planned for Thursday. Up next, a day without women.

“In solidarity with the many immigrants on our staff who are passionate about participating in A Day Without Immigrants, ThinkFoodGroup will close most of its DC-area restaurants on Thursday,” his statement read.

Andrés has been more than vocal about what he feels is an anti-immigrant message coming from President Donald Trump as far back as the campaign. He pulled out of an agreement in 2015 to open a restaurant in Washington D.C.’s Trump Hotel and Trump responded with a $10 million lawsuit. Trump is in a similar legal fight with chef Geoffrey Zakarian, who also backed out of a deal because of Trump’s immigration policies. Zakarian recently opened a restaurant, Point Royal, at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood. READ MORE: Jose Andres will close five D.C. restaurants today, but not in Miami