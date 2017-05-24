Is this new Miami Beach coffee and juice spot the next Starbucks?

Forbes called it the next Starbucks, but while that’s to be determined, South Beach finally gets its very own Copenhagen-based java juicerie, Joe & The Juice. The new spot – the first in Florida – will be located at 1600 Collins Avenue with another soon to follow at 1215 West Avenue.

What’s on the menu is some serious joe brewed from coffee beans sourced from Honduras where the locally owned cooperative is setting new standards in sustainable coffee production, processing and educational programs.

There’s also tea, sandwiches, smoothies and veggie shots.

Oh, right, and about The Juice: Pick Me Up (raspberry, banana, apple); Heartbeet (beetroot, avocado, banana, pineapple, apple); Go Away Doc (carrot, apple, ginger) and Sex Me Up (passion fruit, apple, ginger).

Staff is composed of happy hipsters who have been “cast,” not hired (they are actually given an assortment of tests, though spelling isn’t one of them), and not only will they make your juice, they play DJ as well, making their own music mash ups and, at times, their own music.

If you're having a hard time getting through your Monday, then stop by! We will serve you a smile and an energy boost 😁💃 #joeandthejuice A post shared by THE OFFICIAL JOE & THE JUICE (@joeandthejuice) on May 1, 2017 at 5:22am PDT

We challenge you to find a cuter Instagram of people at work.

The so-called Starbucks for millennials was founded in Copenhagen in 2002, and has over 180 locations worldwide. And if you need more reason to “audition” for a role as a staffer, J&J boasts an exchange program that encourages employees to see the world with an opportunity to live in modern Joe’s Houses and work in an international location of their choice. You can squeeze juice and serve joe in Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Sweden, UK, Singapore, South Korea, New York and now in our neck of the woods, where the owners hope it won’t just be a millennial Miami mainstay, but one for all ages.