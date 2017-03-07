Japanese-influenced Argentine cuisine? Hai and sí, says this South Beach hotel.

The Delano is going through some necessary changes. No spring chicken anymore, the iconic Miami Beach hotel, the one that kick started the whole haute hotel scene back in 1995, is making some enhancements. Among them, LEYNIA, a new restaurant opening today in the space formerly known as the Blue Door. Conceptualized by Executive Chef Jose Icardi, former executive chef at Katsuya at the SLS Hotel, the restaurant will feature a “unique take on traditional Argentinian cuisine fused with Japanese influences,” according to a rep.

Chef Icardi takes the helm at LEYNIA at the Delano Hotel.

The menu features dishes, many cooked on the restaurant’s wood burning grill, offered family style, and tableside food and drink presentations served from roaming Bicicletas imported directly from Argentina. Each Bicicleta will be hand-painted by lauded Argentinian artist Memo Caviglia.

Treats from the wood burning grill at LEYNIA.

Breakfast menu features Jumbo Lump Crab Benedict Parsley Aioli, Roasted Tomato; El Tucumano Egg Benedict Beef Empanada, Hollandaise Sauce; and French Toast Guava Dulce de Leche.

Lunch and dinner menus feature “Crudos and Apertivos” including Provoleta Melted Aged Provolone Cheese; Tuna Pizza Anchovy Aioli, Serrano Peppers; and Rabas Fritas Fresh Basil. The menus will also feature empanadas, sushi and salads. Main plates, or “Platos Principales,” include Short Rib Ravioli Truffle Essence; Sweet Bread Charred Orange; Corvina Casserole Braised Fennel and of course, Churrasco.

Pastry Chef Armand Berger’s offerings include Guanaja Warm Chocolate Cake Dulce de Leche Melted Heart; Seasonal Berry Basket and Beignet Crème Anglaise Tossed in Zacapa Rum and Caramel Sauce.

“I am very excited about LEYNIA as it has given me the opportunity to fuse my personal Argentinian culture with the Japanese culinary method I was formally trained to cook in.” said Icardi. “This restaurant combines everything I love to eat and love to cook, and I can’t wait to share it with Miami!”

LEYNIA is open 7 a.m.-10:30p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday-Saturday. For reservations or more information visit Delano South Beach .