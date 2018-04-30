Is the best fried chicken in Miami now found in Wynwood?
The luxury chicken boom spreads to Wynwood with the opening of Le Chick, a gastropub-style eatery that focuses on the bird. Co-founders and Managing Partners Coco Coig and Jorge Sanchez, along with Managing Partner Max Van de Put, were inspired by Rotisserie Amsterdam, a Dutch hotspot made famous by its rotisserie chicken, burgers and a cocktail bar. Executive Chef Victoria Delloca (BB Bistro) leads the kitchen.
The space:
There’s plenty of calculated hipness on display with rustic steelwork hanging from the ceiling, antique mirrors and custom art installations by Richard Guaty, but there’s also a casual hominess to the place with a dine-in counter overlooking an open kitchen, indoor bar and dining area, and a lounge which is curtained off after hours with thick blue drapes.
Start with cocktails?
Yes. Le Chick created cocktails named after different breeds of chicken. Like the Old English Game made with bourbon, mint syrup, cinnamon, ginger and coffee bitters to the Roy The Rooster made with tequila, orange juice, homemade spice reduction and Jamaican bitters.
Be prepared to eat:
The most comforting of comfort food: roast chicken. But there’s also fried bird, BBQ pork ribs and burgers. Prices are reasonable with starters $9 – $17 and mains in the $20’s.
Rotisserie Chicken is available in full and half sizes while the fried chicken comes with spicy maple syrup and homemade ranch saue. Veggies include soy-tossed Brussels sprouts and roasted carrots with cilantro yogurt.
Carnivores will love the “Why Not” platter loaded with BBQ Pork Ribs, rotisserie chicken, fried chicken and onion rings. Fries are served five ways – truffle, sweet potato, turbo cheese, hand-cut and Roti Potatoes. And the “Double Dirty” burger is an unctuous two-patty creation stacked on a homemade bun for those not in the mood for poultry.
Desserts keep the decadence going with the Chocolate Goodie Jar, Banoffee Pie, Carrot Cake and Smoked Apple Tart.
Bottom line:
A speakeasy-looking spot for roasted chicken and strong cocktails.