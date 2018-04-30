Is the best fried chicken in Miami now found in Wynwood?

The most comforting of comfort food: roast chicken. But there’s also fried bird, BBQ pork ribs and burgers. Prices are reasonable with starters $9 – $17 and mains in the $20’s.

Fried chicken at Le Chick.

Rotisserie Chicken is available in full and half sizes while the fried chicken comes with spicy maple syrup and homemade ranch saue. Veggies include soy-tossed Brussels sprouts and roasted carrots with cilantro yogurt.

Carnivores will love the “Why Not” platter loaded with BBQ Pork Ribs, rotisserie chicken, fried chicken and onion rings. Fries are served five ways – truffle, sweet potato, turbo cheese, hand-cut and Roti Potatoes. And the “Double Dirty” burger is an unctuous two-patty creation stacked on a homemade bun for those not in the mood for poultry.

Desserts keep the decadence going with the Chocolate Goodie Jar, Banoffee Pie, Carrot Cake and Smoked Apple Tart.