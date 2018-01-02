If you can’t get to this ‘World’s Best’ restaurant, its chef is coming to Miami Beach

José Mendín may be one of People Magazine’s Sexiest Chefs, but this month he will cook alongside one of the world’s best chefs.

Chef Massimo Bottura, whose Modena, Italy restaurant Osteria Francescana has been named-second best in the world and has three Michelin stars, will join Mendin for the chef collab Mendín & Friends at Mendin’s new Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach. Habitat, incidentally, features as its chef de cuisine Food & Wine’s former 10 Best New Chefs of 2002, Ángel Palacios of the way ahead of its time for Miami molecular gastronomy spot, La Broche.

The collab with Bottura will happen over two nights, a happy hour on Jan. 24 and a full-out wallet-busting meal on Jan. 25.

“Our first year, it was all local chefs. Our second year, we branched out and started inviting in chefs from other cities and states,” Mendín said. “As our company (Food Comma Hospitality Group) has grown, so has our network of friends and with Habitat opening we wanted to go global and bring in amazing chefs from all over the world.

“To say it’s an honor to host Massimo Bottura at my restaurant is an understatement. For a chef, cooking with him is like a musician playing with The Stones – amazing and surreal. I’m very excited about the dinner and what we have in the works for this year’s Mendín & Friends.”

At 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, Mendín and Bottura will host a cocktail reception featuring a welcome drink and an assortment of passed bites by Mendín. Tickets are limited and priced at $50 per person (excluding service charge and tax). It will be held at Habitat’s cocktail bar and lounge, The 2nd Floor.

And then there’s the big, $650 per person, six course, wine paired dinner at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25 in which the chefs will collaborate. This one’s limited to 100 people.

Upcoming collabs include diners with celebrated chefs Rodolfo Guzman, Mitsuharu ‘Micha’ Tsumura and Mauro Colagreco.