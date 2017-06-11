Get $15 lunch and free ice cream at CityPlace Doral

CityPlace Doral is vying to become a favorite destination among Doral residents.

The latest evidence of that is the opening of Icebox, a long time restaurant on South Beach, and Sloan’s Ice Cream Parlor. Both establishments have made announcements that could drive Doral’s infamous traffic to the 8300 block of NW 36th Street beginning Monday.

The first is the introduction of Icebox’ lunch menu, which includes an express lunch package for only $14.95. Beginning Monday, Doral’s lunch crowd can indulge in any sandwich, salad or chef special with soup of the day and a drink for under $15. Sandwiches include a pulled chicken option with white barbecue sauce on Texas toast, while salads promise a mix of fresh veggies and flavorful dressings.

On Tuesday at 6 p.m., Sloan’s Ice Cream Parlor is celebrating its grand opening with free ice cream and a raffle. Doral Mayor “JC” Bermudez will lead an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. and three winners of a social media contest will be awarded $50 gift cards after using the hashtags #sloansdoral and #doralchamber.

IF YOU GO

What: Sloans Ice Cream Party Grand Opening

When: Tuesday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 8300 NW 36th St, Doral, FL 33166

RSVP: http://conta.cc/2shN4Mo