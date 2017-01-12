Sushi, like this Kenai Roll, are the name of the game at Lure Fish Bar.

Yes, I decided to break local Miami code and actually have dinner on South Beach.

Looking for a “people of color” friendly restaurant on South Beach can be challenging, but here at the Hungry Black Man, we will provide you with some great suggestions, if you so happen to find yourself on SOBE.

Our cravings for oysters and great cocktails took us to none other than Lure Fish Bar, inside of the Lowe’s Hotel. Heading toward the entrance of the restaurant you pass a heavenly walkway leading to the ocean that at night looked romantic and inviting. The interior of the restaurant looks like an old rustic New England seafood spot on the bay somewhere with Stephen King in the corner writing another masterpiece.

Blue Point oysters at Lure Fish Bar.

We decided that Sushi would be the name of the game tonight. Their raw bar already had us impressed with the oysters, so I was expecting a continuation of satisfaction, and fortunately, they did not disappoint. Our first order was the Lure House Roll, made with shrimp tempura topped with spicy tuna ($21). The sushi program at LURE is ON POINT. Freshness is the name of the game and they are winning. Fresh fish taste with bold flavors and in house made sauces!

Lure House Roll at Lure Fish Bar.

From ambiance to seafood quality, I think LURE is a perfect date night when you and bae want to be a bit bougie. I didn’t get that anti-black people feeling that I usually get at SOBE restaurants, which was great. If you aren’t black, do not COME FOR ME, just keep reading. I was treated with respect and the servers were extremely knowledgeable of the menus.

For me, the best value for the restaurant is to stick to the raw bar, their amazing sushi program, and of course, what I consider world class craft cocktails.

If you do that, you will definitely get your money’s worth.

Starex Smith is the founder of the The Hungry Black Man (www.hungryblackman.com). Having consistently run into stereotyping negatively affecting his dining and vacationing experiences, Smith decided to curate great destinations, restaurants, and discuss issues surrounding being a hungry black man.

