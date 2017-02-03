Posted on

How to make a Pisco sour in 49 seconds

By Carlos Frias For miami.com

There are some basic cocktails you need to know how to make when you live in South Florida, and the Pisco sour is high on that list.

Peruvians and Chileans will argue over who invented this amber-colored brandy. Heck, even an American bartender is rumored to have invented the sweet, citrusy cocktail.

One thing’s for sure: This Pisco sour is easy to make, as the bartenders at Peruvian favorite Dr. Limon showed Miami Herald videographer Charles Trainor.

Dr. Limon Pisco sour

3 ounces Peruvian Pisco quebranta

1 ounce lemon juice

1 ounce simple syrup

1 ounce egg white

1-3 drops Angostura bitters

Combine ingredients in a shaker and shake for 10 seconds. Add ice and shake for another 10 seconds. Pour into a tumbler and add 1-3 drops of Angostura bitters. 

