You need to try these Knaus Berry Farm collabs now

Any true Miamian knows Knaus Berry Farm’s cinnamon rolls are the bee’s knees. Everyone else needs to get with the program, you know what I mean?

These cinnamon rolls, which have drawn hour-long lines and created memories for generations, are now being re-imagined as collaborative treats in three of Miami’s brick and mortar shops. Get your fix now while these culinary creations are still available.

1. The Salty Donut's Sticky Bun Donut photo via The Salty Donut/INSTAGRAM The Sticky Bun Donut, debuted in 2015 at the Salty Donut in Wynwood, is making its return for all you brave, calorie-carefree foodies. The one-pound pastry with its layers of sugary, cinnamony goodness attracted long lines to the gourmet doughnut shop in 2016 when co-founder Andy Rodriguez said the Salty Donut had less staff, less space and was only open three days a week. Now you can get your Sticky Bun Donut six days a week starting Jan. 17. Show details

2. Azucar's Bourbon & Buns photo via Suzy Batlle Suzy Batlle, the owner of Little Havana’s favorite ice cream shop, used to go to KBF almost every weekend as child. Now for a second year, she’s offering true-Miamians the nostalgia of that experience with Bourbon and Buns. Batlle creates the flavor by marinating the KBF cinnamon rolls in Bourbon whiskey, then mixing chunks of the pastries into her Bourbon ice cream. “It becomes like an authentic Miami experience,” Batlles said. “It’s a fun way of eating it now. It brings me back to m childhood very quickly and it makes me smile.” Bourbon & Buns are available as long as KBF’s keeps the cinnamon rolls comin’! Show details

