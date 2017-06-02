Of course, developers evicted Miami’s second-oldest restaurant. But it’s back

The S&S Diner, operating since 1938 and designated a national and Miami historic landmark, was shut down when the building it is in was sold and the tenants evicted. But it wasn't a completely sad ending. The restaurant's longtime manager, Maria Linares, and her daughter Monica (left), worked with the previous owner Simon Elbaz, to reopen the restaurant at a new location. They brought along their time capsule of photos and even the sign that was part of the facade.

The last time Miami’s S&S Diner moved to a new location — 79 years ago — it took out an ad in the Miami Herald with a simple promise.

“All the old employees you know and like will be there to greet you with the same spirit of friendly willingness …” the July 6, 1938 ad reads, beneath a black-and-white photo of what was then a brand-new facade of stainless steel and cream-and-red Art Deco glass tile that decades later would earn it a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

Monica Linares rushes past this ad, framed at the diner’s new location for the last three weeks on Biscayne Boulevard, with her hands full of plates, as a lunchtime crowd fills each of the 28 seats inside.

All around is the memorabilia from the old S&S, from the “Goodfellas” and “Godfather” movie posters to the large-scale oil painting of the original diner by Overtown artist Earnest King. There are Zagat dining awards and a decades-old Miami Herald review that reads, “Bustling and friendly, the S&S is a tasty tradition.”

A sign rescued from the old restaurant reads, “The best thing to hold on to in life each other.”

“Hi, guys, how’s everyone doing over here?” Linares says, smiling as she takes an order at a table of four. “Have you tried our lamb shank? Oh, it just falls off the bone.”

Customers enjoy lunch at the S&S Diner’s new location. The restaurant’s longtime manager, Maria Linares, worked with the previous owner Simon Elbaz, to reopen the restaurant and they brought along their time capsule of photos, movie posters and quirky signs. osé A. Iglesias/Miami Herald

The S&S Diner has stayed in business longer than any other restaurant, second only to Joe’s Stone Crab, for what it brought to its neighborhood: simple diner food aimed at working men and women.

But what passes for progress meant the S&S Diner was forced to move from its historic Art Deco building after the owner of the last 18 years was evicted in September, following a lease dispute with a landlord who agreed to sell the property and others surrounding it for $33 million.

Rather than write the restaurant’s obituary, the former longtime manager leased a new place, hired the same staff, including the cook, and teamed with the previous owner to keep the restaurant’s name — if not the location — a Miami classic. And the diners have followed. “The food is good, simple, straightforward, and the prices are reasonable,” said Bill Malnick, a real estate attorney who followed the S&S to its new location. “The food’s the same, and that’s nice to see. It’s nice to see a familiar face.”

The former location of the S&S Diner, whose facade of Art Deco glass tiles was named both a national and Miami historic landmark. Patrick Farrell/Miami Herald