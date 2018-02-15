His first Miami restaurant won awards. A new one adds waterfront views

It’s Michael’s take on Latin American-inspired cooking. The open kitchen features both a wood grill and a Josper grill/oven that churns out everything from lamb ribs to banana leaf-wrapped cobia.

Prices are geared to the well-heeled with small plates $11-$19 and larger mains $29-$42.

Feijoada stew at Amara.

Plenty of Schwartz’s greatest hits from his Design District restaurant, Michael’s Genuine, make it onto the menu.

Snacks include crispy hominy, smoked fish dip and pan-roasted half chicken.

Start with small plates, like the grilled flatbread with chimichurri, fried oregano and whipped carrot dip, before moving on to entrees that include grilled mahi and charred hanger steak.

The “medium” section of the menu intrigues the most with dishes of crispy flounder Milanesa, wood-grilled sweetbreads and calabaza hominy stew.

Homemade chorizo sampler at Amara.

Desserts are decadent with a chocolate torte topped with smoked maldon salt and wood grilled pineapple upside cake with coconut-kafir ice cream.