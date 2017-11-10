Posted on

Here’s when you can get a sneak peak of Michael Schwartz’s Amara

Amara at ParaisoMichael Schwartz
by Lesley AbravanelFor Miami.com

Michael Schwartz’s Amara at Paraiso isn’t scheduled to open until January.

But you can get a preview of the restaurant, which is located at Paraiso Bay, 3101 NE Seventh Ave. when it pops up during Art Basel in a couple of weeks.

The special pop-up menu will offer family-style snacks and four courses, with beer, wine and cocktails for an all inclusive $189. It will be open from 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 6-9.

Tickets are available here . For parties of 7 or more,  email reservations@amaraatparaiso.com.

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
Here’s where you can find Miami’s newest luxury movie theater — and your own private screening room
Tourists Beyoncé and Beckham visited this Instagram-worthy Museum of Ice Cream. Now you can, too
These two Miami girls say they are twins. The internet agrees.
Miami Guide
Pro TipGuide to downtown Miami’s best bars
You loved these fried chicken biscuits so much that now the restaurant wants to take them national
Tourists Miami lechón lovers take note: This food fest is all about pork and cocktails