Michael Schwartz’s Amara at Paraiso isn’t scheduled to open until January.

But you can get a preview of the restaurant, which is located at Paraiso Bay, 3101 NE Seventh Ave. when it pops up during Art Basel in a couple of weeks.

The special pop-up menu will offer family-style snacks and four courses, with beer, wine and cocktails for an all inclusive $189. It will be open from 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 6-9.

Tickets are available here . For parties of 7 or more, email reservations@amaraatparaiso.com.