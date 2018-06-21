Here’s what you’ll find at Lincoln Eatery, Miami Beach’s newest food hall

The Lincoln Eatery will occupy the first floor of the Marshall's building at 723 Lincoln Lane.

We know it’s hard to believe, but there’s another food hall on the horizon. The Lincoln Eatery is set to open in the fall of 2018, close to Lincoln Road and the Convention Center on Miami Beach.

Arquitectonica is designing the property, at 723 Lincoln Lane, at street level in the Marshall’s building at the intersection of Lincoln Lane and Meridian Avenue. Customers can eat indoors or outdoors, and a central bar inside the Eatery will sell wine, beer and cocktails. There will be 16 options for eating and drinking.

In 2019, a rooftop terrace will open for eating, drinking and special events.

Here are some of the newly announced tenants and what they’ll serve:

Necessary Purveyor: Sandwiches, teas, granolas

Fresh Garden Bowls: Salads, wraps and fresh juices

Chill’N: Miami-based nitrogen ice cream

Marble & Rye: A contemporary take on the New York deli, serving traditional kosher dishes

TYO Sushi: Susion sushi

Toast & More: French bakery specializing in tartines

GOTAM Pizza and GOTAM Chimney Cakes: Pizza and (what else?) chimney cakes

The Lincoln Eatery will join the upcoming Time Out Market, at 1601 Drexel Ave., in the beach food hall frenzy. Time Out Market is also expected to open in the fall.

Other food halls that have opened recently in Miami include St. Roch Market in the Design District, Jackson Hall in Miami’s medical district, and La Centrale at Brickell City Centre.