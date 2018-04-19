Here are the three new restaurants at Aventura Mall that you need to know about right now

A seafood dish at Ceviche 105.

Industrious chef and owner Juan Chipoco opens the third outpost of his popular downtown Peruvian spot on the ground level of Aventura Mall’s new wing. The indoor-outdoor restaurant in a stone’s throw from the three-story slide tower and the fountain/splash pad giving it a fun, family-friendly feel. Inside the modern, airy dining room with white booths, colorful Peruvian fabrics and a striking porcelain fish chandelier is a busy sushi bar, as well as a semi-open kitchen for plenty of culinary theater.

The dining room at Ceviche 105 Aventura.

Be prepared to eat: Peruvian staples like ceviche, tiraditos, and anticuchos, plus sushi and traditional Peruvian-spiced meat and seafood entrees. Prices are reasonable with small plates $7 -$14 and mains in the $20’s.

Ceviche platters bear four different varieties with colorful sauces and causas – mashed potato cones – are topped with crab or fish and dressed with colorful rocoto pepper sauce.

Peruvian home cooking is also available with dishes like the Lomo Saltado, sliced beef sauteed with onions, peppers and french fries or Arroz con pollo, baked chicken over cilantro rice. The ‘hot’ mains are large, so plan to share or take home leftovers – the Pargo Entero brings an entire deep whole deboned fish with a choice of Peruvian sauces and white rice – and the Jalea Real bring crispy pieces of fish accompanied by golden yuca, tartar sauce and topped with salsa criolla – onions, cilantro, lime and tomatoes.

Desserts includes dulce de leche layer cake and a trio of mousses in flavors of lucuma, maracuya and Suspiro Limeno.

Bottom line: Now North Dade folks can get their ceviche fix at this wildly popular Peruvian restaurant.