Miami has a bunch of luxury movie theaters now. We tried them so you know where to go.

Ambience: CMX features two attractive lounge areas with giant TV screens showing sporting events (perfect for football season and the next World Cup). You don’t need to buy a movie ticket to get a drink and watch the Dolphins. Inside, the theaters have an industrial feel, with seats set far enough apart that your neighbors have to work really hard to bug you.

Seats: Oversized, cushy, comfortable. They recline so far you’d better hope the movie’s not boring or you may doze off. The theaters are designed so that they’re steep and quiet – you don’t hear people walking up and down, and in-theater service is a lot less intrusive than you’d expect. Seats are well spaced – you can’t even see a cell phone light in the row in front of you, and you’d have to be taller than Hassan Whiteside to block someone’s view.

Food: Mostly of the handheld variety (pizza, burgers, etc.), but it is high-end, and it is good. Everything we tried gets high marks: the tuna crudo appetizer ($13); the crispy chicken sandwich with coleslaw and fries ($13) and the King Crab roll with a side of lobster bisque for dipping ($18). Frankly, I wanted to throw that bisque back like it was a shot of vodka. We hear the Cuban egg rolls ($10) are amazing and were tempted to get all high and mighty and healthy with a kale Caesar salad ($10), but one can only eat so much.

Drinks: Full bar with good wine choices (like the Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay, $15 a glass or Etude Pinot Noir, $12 a glass ) and specialty drinks (we loved the Little Havana, $12, a mojito flavored with ginger).

There’s a bar upstairs and a bar downstairs. Take your pick.

How to order: Download the CMX app on your phone or press a button by your seat. There is in-theater service throughout the film, though most people tend to order before the movie starts and most food is delivered during the previews.

Customer service: Excellent. The bartender, waiters and ushers are helpful and friendly, and when there was a sound problem in one of the theaters, management acted swiftly, comping all the food and drink that had been purchased, finding tickets for alternate showings and handing out free passes. That, my friends, is how you earn a good reputation.

How to buy tickets: Via the CMS app or at the theater.

Can you choose your seats ahead of time?: Yes

Price: $21-$25; tickets include popcorn. Waiters also serve water during the previews.

Parking: First two hours free at Brickell City Center, then parking is $3 an hour with a 50 percent discount if you validate your ticket at the theater.

Nice touch: A blanket is left on your seat in case you get cold, and there’s a little shelf under the armrest where you can stash your purse without putting it on the floor.

Well, this could be better: At night, Brickell City Centre turns off the escalators before the movies end, and on the night we were there the elevator was shut down too, so we were forced to trudge down several flights of stairs to the car. I know we need the exercise after all those fries, but not cool, Brickell City Centre.