Head to this new Liberty City restaurant for Southern comfort food

Looking to chow down on some Southern fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 4799 NW 7th Ave. in Liberty City, the newcomer is called Ikrave.

On the menu, look for Southern eats like mangrove snapper, oxtail with grits and Southern fried chicken with collard greens. Sides also include green beans, mashed potatoes and candied yams.

For drinks, offerings include iced tea and lemonade.

There’s just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it four stars.

Monique B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 21st, said, “First off, customer service was great. That’s the first [thing] I always look at when dining out. I had the oxtails and grits—[my] first time having it— and it was soooooo good. Fresh lemonade. Everything was great, I will be back.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ikrave is open weekends from 7am–9pm, and Tuesday–Friday from 11am–9pm. (It’s closed on Monday.)

