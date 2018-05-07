Have you made Mother’s Day dining plans yet? We can help you with that.
Treat Mom to a nice meal on her day at one of the many brunches and dinners happening around South Florida. You know she deserves it.
1. The Alley
1443 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 760-6903, The Alley
2. AQ Chophouse by Il Mulino
The indulgent brunch at AQ is perfect to celebrate mom with signature pasta dishes plus carved meats, cheeses, a raw bar and pastries for dessert. Plus, bottomless mojitos, Prosecco, mimosas and Bloody Mary’s. Adults $85, children 13 and under $35.
Noon to 4 p.m., 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, (305) 918-8000 AQ Chophouse
3. AZABU Miami Beach
Miami Beach’s hottest new spot is offering a Mother’s Day four-course dinner with salmon tataki, half lobster, oysters and a champagne granita for dessert. $55.
161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, (786) 276-0520 AZABU
4. Beach Bar at Newport Pier
Can’t get much closer to the water than the pier and mom receives complimentary chocolate covered strawberries and can sip on select wines for $8. Fresh fish specials and a special steak and lobster meal are highlights of the menu.
16501 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, (305) 957-1110 Newport Pier
5. Biella Ristorante
The new, eclectic Italian concept located in the heart of Sunny Isles Beach is hosting an exclusive Sunday Brunch experience. It features a la carte items like buttermilk waffles with Nutella, strawberries and bananas and a 5 oz. Hanger steak and eggs served atop King Crab polenta and fried egg.
Noon to 4 p.m. 17082 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, (305) 874-0174 Biella Ristorante
6. Big Easy Winebar & Grill
Offering an authentic South African experience for Mother’s Day, they’re serving deep fried Peri Peri chicken thighs with their chicken and waffles and a boerie sausage gravy with their biscuits and gravy.
11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Ste. 339, (786) 814-5955 Big Easy Wine Bar
7. BLT Prime
It’s nice to have options and at BLT Prime there’s a choice of a buffet brunch or a prix-fixe dinner to celebrate Mom. The brunch features all the items you’d expect, waffles, raw bar and extensive desserts plus more at $85 for adults and $30 for kids under 12. The three-course meal with entree choices like prime beef or lobster is $75.
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6-11 p.m., 4400 NW 87 Ave., Doral, (305) 591-6606, BLT Prime
8. Bottoms Up Gastropub and Tap House
The Southern comfort style brunch at the Coral Springs Gastropub includes berry stuffed French toast, drunken chicken and waffle sandwich and bottomless mimosas for Mom.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4320 N. State Rd. 7, Coral Springs (954) 507-1237 Bottoms Up Gastropub and Tap House
9. Boulud Sud
With the recent revamping to a Coastal Mediterranean menu at this Daniel Boulud favorite, expect chicken tagine on the menu, as well as grilled steak and egg and a lobster omelette to complete the brunch type items on the three-course prix fixe menu. $65, $35 additional for mix n match cocktail choices.
255 Biscayne Blvd., Way, Miami, (305) 421-8800 Boulud Sud
10. Bourbon Steak
You can expect nothing but greatness at James Beard Award-winning chef Michael’s Mina’s steakhouse. An indulgent buffet will leave Mom satisfied and wanting to come back. $79.
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura, (786) 279-6600 Bourbon Steak
11. Brimstone Woodfire Grill
The special food and drink options for Mom at Brimstone are decadent indeed surf n turf with either an eight ounce filet and a seven ounce rock lobster tail at Pembroke Pines location or grilled churrasco and oven roasted rock lobster tail at Doral. Water the Melon and Lavender Lemonade specialty cocktails are available at each location.
Pembroke Pines 14575 SW 5 St., Pembroke Pines, (954) 430-2333; Doral, 8300 NW 36 St., Doral (786) 837-8960
12. BRIO Tuscan Grille
There are also a la carte options at BRIO where the Mother’s Day brunch options include frittata al forno, a Sicilian omelette, ham and biscuit benedict, shrimp and grits and berries and cream French toast.
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Falls, 8888 SW 136 St., Miami; Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12 St., Miami; The Village at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, 527 SW 145 Terr., Pembroke Pines; Westfield Broward Mall, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation, BRIO Tuscan Grille
13. Cantina La 20
Mom likes Mexican? Take her here for a buffet filled with traditional favorites including chilaquiles, enchiladas and shrimp aguachile along with an omelette station. Menu is curated by Mexican-born chef Santiago Gomez. $50, additional $20 gets you unlimited margaritas.
Pembroke Pines 14575 SW 5 St., Pembroke Pines, (954) 430-2333; Doral, 8300 NW 36 St., Doral (786) 837-8960
14. Devon Seafood + Steak
If Mom loves prime steaks or seafood, or both, take her here for their brunch buffet. A seafood display plus traditional waffles and omelettes can all be had for $35, $17 for kids 5-10.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Palms at Town & Country Mall, 11715 Sherri Lane, Miami, (305) 275-0226, Devon Steak + Seafood
15. Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
Take Mom to the first-ever Unlimited Izakaya Brunch with live poke and sushi chef stations, Japanese chicken and waffles, pork fried rice and pork and chicken steamed buns. Adults $39, $19 for kids.
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5241 NW 87 Ave., Doral, (305) 222-7447 Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
16. The Dutch
Another of Miami Beach’s longest standing restaurants, Chef Andrew Carmellini is serving up a classic brunch buffet and offering Mom a complimentary mimosa or bellini. Adults $65, kids $30 for ages 6-11.
Noon to 4 p.m., 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 938-3111 The Dutch
17. Essensia at The Palms Hotel & Spa
With their “inspired by nature” culinary approach, Mom will love organic brunch choices including West Indies spiced mahi, truffled eggs and Florida gulf shrimp cocktail. Adults $75, $35 for kids 12 and under.
11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 534-0505 Essensia
18. ETARU
Take Mom here for not only a delicious brunch with an oceanfront view but also a complimentary mimosa, a Just for Mom gift bag from ETARU and Heed Spa and 15-minute head, back and shoulder massages at a special rate of $25.
Mother’s Day brunch is $75 per person. $20 additional for the Louis Roderer NV Champagne.
They’re opening a second Fort Lauderdale location soon.
12:30-4 p.m., 111 South Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach, (954) 271-3222 ETARU
19. 15th & Vine
The elegant W Miami restaurant is where to take Mom for a complimentary welcome glass of champagne and a buffet with brunch favorites like frittatas, crab cakes benedict and decadent desserts. $60, $25 more for unlimited mimosas, bellinis or sparkling wine, $35 for champagne.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 485 Brickell Ave., Miami, (305) 503-0373 15th & Vine
20. Glass & Vine
Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli has himself a gem at the Grove’s Peacock Park. Mom will love this garden restaurant along with their a la carte options including crab cake benedict and a tuna poke bowl. A glass of sangria, Bloody Mary or mimosa is a nice touch too.
11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami, (305) 200-5368, Glass & Vine
21. Habitat by Jose Mendin
Chef José Mendín always likes to keep things interesting that’s why the Mother’s Day Brunch here has a Land, Sea and Fire theme. The yellowtail sushi roll (famous at his Pubbelly Sushi), crema catalana or cheesecake croissant, chilaquiles and lots of other options. $80, $15 more for bottomless mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, bellinis and micheladas.
Noon to 4 p.m., 2395 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 604-6700, Habitat
22. Icebox Cafe
Toast Mom with a la carte brunch offerings like Frisee aux lardons with sweet soy and aji panca glazed pork belly lardons or Tuscan braised short rib hash and bottomless rose wine, Bloody Mary’s or Mimosas for $23.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 538-8448 Icebox Cafe
23. Ilios at Hilton Fort Lauderdale Resort
Florida snapper, prosciutto wrapped pork loin, eggs your way are Blue Point oysters are brunch highlights at the resort’s restaurant. Adults $60, $20 for kids.
Noon to 6 p.m., 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale (954) 414-2222 Ilios
24. Jaya at the Setai
One of Miami Beach’s most elegant Asian restaurants is serving a lavish Mother’s Day brunch with gyoza and dumplings plus Indian butter chicken, Alaskan king crab legs and a decadent dessert station. Unlimited champagne and Bloody Mary’s plus live jazz too. Adults $125, $65 for kids.
2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (855) 923-7899 Jaya at the Setai
25. John Martin's
A traditional Irish breakfast is on the brunch menu, as well as breakfast pastries, a carving station, fresh fruits and cheeses and a variety of platters. Adults $36, $20 for kids 12 and under. Mimosas, Bloody Molly’s or Mary’s are $20 additional.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, (305) 445-3777 John Martin’s
26. Kitchen 305
The pretty Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort has got you covered for Mother’s Day brunch with 10 food stations with all the traditional favorites, both savory and sweet. $42.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 16701 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, (305) 749-2110 Kitchen 305
27. Hard Rock Signature brunch at Kuro
Mom will be happy when she’s handed a glass of Veuve Cliquot, which are bottomless by the way. Then she can experience their brand new brunch with 10 different food stations. She can switch to unlimited mimosas, bellinis, Bloody Mary’s or sangria, which are also unlimited. $89
10 a.m. to 2 p.m, One Seminole Way, Hollywood, (954) 327-7625 Kuro
28. Kyu
Mom won’t want to miss the Thai fried rice stone pot, roasted cauliflower or banana bourbon French toast. She’ll especially love the complimentary slice of “Mom’s coconut cake.” Choose wine varieties for $35 and rosé for $40.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 251 NW 25 St., Miami (786) 577-0150 KYU
29. La Centrale
Mom will have a hard time choosing from the seven food stations ranging from sweet to savory. They include pasta, lemon ricotta pancakes, a carving station, ossobuco benedict and a chocolate fountain. Adults $75, an additional $20 for bottomless prosecco and mimosas, $35 for kids 10 and under.
601 S. Miami Ave., Miami, (305) 720-2401, La Centrale
30. La Moderna
Moms receive a complimentary Torta mimosa, a layered sponge cake filled with crème patissière and limoncello topped with sponge cake crumbs that resemble mimosa flowers. Bottomless sparkling wine cocktails are $18.
1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach, (786) 717-7274 La Moderna
31. Le Chick
Wynwood’s rotisserie is where to bring Mom if she likes avocado toast, chicken and waffles, crispy buttermilk fried chicken or simple rotisserie chicken. Those a la carte items will go great with the $22 bottomless mimosas.
310 NW 24 St., Miami (786) 216-7086, Le Chick Miami
32. Le Sirenuse
Inside the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Mom can enjoy an Italian-inspired brunch with various tableside options, a main course of her choice and desserts like cannoli. A cocktail of her choice and a French horn band playing live will complete the day. Adults $120, $60 for kids.
Noon to 3 p.m., 9101 Collins Ave., Surfside,(786) 482-2280 Le Sirenuse
33. Leynia at Delano South Beach
Mom will have fun at this brunch buffet with lamb fresh grilled on the parrilla, an Argentinian empanada bar, turkey and ham carving station and a sweets station. Adults $85, $25 more for bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary’s, $45 more for Veuve Clicquot or Perrier-Jouët champagne. $45 for kids under 10 years old.
11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 674-5752, Leynia
34. Lightkeepers
The deluxe Mother’s Day brunch here includes honey glazed ham, picanha, chilled/seafood raw bar and passion fruit creme brulee and various bottomless brunch style drinks as part of their brunch options. Adults $129, kids $45.
12:30-3 p.m., 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne, (305) 365-4156, Lightkeepers
35. Lobster Bar Sea Grille
Billing themselves as a “seafood oasis” their three-course brunch highlights include whole chili lobster toast, all jumbo lump “deconstructed crab cake benedict” and a steak and lobster duo. $59, $32 more for endless mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and select wines, $38 for kids under 12 years old.
11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 377-2675, Lobster Bar Sea Grille
36. Lona Cocina y Tequileria
If Mom loves Mexican and ocean views, bring her her for Chef Pablo Salas’ Bottomless Sunday Brunch. She can have several made-to-order Mexican favorites including tacos and chilaquiles. Margaritas, Blood Mary’s and Mimosas are free flowing. $35.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, (954) 245-3069 Lona Cocina y Tequileria
37. Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann
Faena Hotel Miami Beach has a lot going on, especially when it comes to restaurants so treat Mom to the Sunday Asado Brunch at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann. The multi-course feast is prepared over a wood fire grill.
The bottomless mimosas and bellinis and $25 gift certificate toward a Tierra Santa Healing Yoga Class are an added bonus. Adults $115, $45 for kids 5-12.
Noon to 4 p.m., 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (786) 655-5610, Los Fuegos
38. LT Steak & Seafood
1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, (305) 674-0044, LT Steak & Seafood
39. Macchialina
Chef Mike Pirolo’s preparing a five-course tasting menu with Italian favorites. Chef is also preparing a surprise dessert. $59, another $32 gets you a wine pairing.
6-11 p.m., 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach, (305) 534-2124 Macchialina
40. Malibu Farm Miami Beach
Calling themselves a farm-to-fork dining destination, Malibu Farm is in the Eden Roc so the view of Miami Beach is breathtaking and so is the buffet. Their signature hot and cold dishes, omelettes and Florida fresh juice are part of the $32 Smorgasbord buffet.
noon-7 p.m., 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305)674-5579, Malibu Farm Miami Beach
41. Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
If Mom’s an early riser, take her to LandShark Bar & Grill for an al fresco breakfast with an omelette station, assorted pastries and bagels and lox. Or, there’s a brunch buffet at Margaritaville Restaurant with pan seared catch of the day, huevos rancheros and smoked gouda mac ‘n cheese.
Breakfast 6:30-11 a.m., brunch 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. seatings, 1111 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, (954) 874-4444 Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
42. MARKET at Edition
Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten has created a delectable Mother’s Day brunch buffet in the Italian market. Parmesan risotto, raw bar with fresh oysters and stone crab claws, egg white fritatta and assorted desserts. $68
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (786) 257-4600, Market at EDITION
43. Matador Terrace
The Matador Terrace in The Miami Beach EDITION is a beautiful place to take Mom for brunch. Plus, they’ve got she’ll love the huevos rancheros, black truffle and fontina pizza and bottomless Bloody Mary’s, Bellini’s and Mimosas. $45.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (786) 257-4600, Matador Terrace
44. Meat Market
The elegant Lincoln Road steakhouse always does something special for Mom. Take her there to experience the two-course lunch carefully curated by Executive Chef/Co-owner Sean Brasel. Choices include grilled churrasco or roasted Scottish salmon, to name a few. She’ll love the complimentary glass of VC Rosé.
Noon to 4 p.m., 915 Lincoln Rd. Miami Beach, (305) 532-0088 Meat Market
45. Miranda Cuisine & Bar
Prime rib with red wine ju or thyme roasted salmon are great choices, as are or oriental rice with filet mignon or shrimp with polenta. Plenty of sweet treats are also for the choosing. $55.
Noon to 3 p.m., Inside the EB Hotel, 4299 NW 36 St., Miami Springs, (786) 409-6490 Miranda Cuisine & Bar
46. Mondrian South Beach
The Bayside brunch is an all-you-can-eat feast with BBQ pulled pork eggs benedict, s’mores waffles, carving and caviar stations and hand rolled sushi. Also included are bottomless mimosas made with Nicolas Feuillatte Palmes D’or Champagne. $65
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 514-1500, Mondrian South Beach
47. NaiYaRa
The Thai hot spot, with famous Chef Bee in the even hotter neighborhood of Sunset Harbour has a la carte matcha waffles, black sesame pancakes and for the brunch purists eggs benedict with an Asian twist.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1854 Bay Rd., Miami Beach, (786) 275-6005 NaiYaRa
48. The National Hotel
Tamara’s Bistro inside the classic Art Deco hotel offers a lavish brunch of contemporary American cuisine and live jazz by Dave Attelan & The Magic Vocals. $49, an additional $20 for bottomless mimosas.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 532-2311 Tamara’s Bistro
49. Nautilus South Beach
Sunday Funday is a thing all over social media and the bottomless Veuve Clicquot brunch on Mom’s Day here sure qualifies. They’ll greet her with a flower and a buffet spread of oysters, ceviche, Mediterranean favorites and more along with live Cuban music. $95. The classic brunch for $55 or with bottomless Rosé for $69 is also available.
1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 503-5700, Nautilus South Beach
50. Nikki South Beach
If the DYI Mom-Mosa Bar with rock candy swizzle sticks or edible glitter don’t excite Mom then surely she’ll love the Nutella waffles, fresh seafood and craft Bloody Mary bar. The DJ, dancers and white daybeds will simply add to the experience. $49.95, additional $7 for the mimosas.
1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, (305) 538-1111 Nikki Beach Club
51. Novecento
An Argentinian favorite is serving a three-course Mother’s Day menu. That means that whether you’re in Key Biscayne, Brickell or Aventura, Mom can enjoy great food, a complimentary glass of champagne and live music. $50
18831 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, (305) 466-0900; 1414 Brickell Ave., (305) 403-0900; 620 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne, (305) 362-0900 Novecento
52. OTL
Mom will be “Out to Lunch” or “OTL” and enjoying healthy options like fresh and light salads and bowls and a special $20 Ahana Yoga Class on her day. She’ll also receive a complimentary glass of Prosecco and have a chance to win a gift basket in a raffle.
160 NE 40 St., Miami (786) 953-7620 OTL
53. Perricone's
One of Brickell’s longest running restaurants, because they know how to do Italian, is also a beautiful spot for Mother’s Day brunch. The buffet includes their famous penne pasta with coral pink sauce, Norwegian salmon platters and an omelette station. Adults $29.95, $12.95 for kids 5-12.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 15 SE 10 St., Miami, (305) 374-9449 Perricone’s
54. Point Royal
Geoffrey Zakarian’s restaurant, yes the Iron Chef from Food Network is serving up smoked whole roasted branzino, a charcuterie spread, raw bar and decadent desserts including raspberry lavender cheesecake. Adults $75, bottomless mimosas, champagne or Bloody Mary’s an additional $25, $45 for kids 12 and under.
Diplomat Beach Resort, 3555 South Ocean Dr., Hollywood, (954) 602-8750 Point Royal
55. Pueblito Viejo
It’s a party at Pueblito Viejo with their annual Mother’s Day celebration with the Trovadores immersive comedy show, giveaways of wine and dinner gift certificates, complimentary Augardiente plus classic Colombian bandejas and churrascos.
Starts at 2 p.m., 8285 SW 40 St., Miami, (305) 551-4650, Pueblito Viejo
56. Pullman Miami
La Riviera Restaurant in the Pullman Miami is offering a European-inspired brunch with breakfast comfort food. Adults $58, $25 for kids 5-12.
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5800 Blue Lagoon Dr., Miami (305) 503-8315 La Riviera
57. Quinto La Huella
Inside of EAST, Miami on the fifth floor is this lovely restaurant where Mom can enjoy a Latin American brunch buffet. She’ll love the choice of steak, chicken or sausage from the parilla that go with grilled vegetables and an assortment of fresh salads. Bottomless glasses of Rosé complete the meal. All that and live music too. Adults $55, kids under 12 $27.50, $25 additional for bottomless mimosas.
12-4 p.m., 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, (786) 805-4646, Quinto La Huella
58. Root & Bone
Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth are the masterminds behind this Pop Up at the Shelborne South Beach. For Mother’s Day, the Supper Sunday is a great choice and includes a full meal for two of one small plate or salad, their famous fried chicken, two cocktail or one dessert. $55 for two.
1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 531-1271, Root & Bone
59. The Rusty Pelican
Mom can enjoy either a Mother’s Day brunch or dinner at the legendary waterfront restaurant. The seafood choices abound although there are some good options for landlubbers. Either one is $89 for adults, $35 for kids .
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 6-11 p.m., 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne Rusty Pelican
60. Scarpetta
Chef Scott Conant is a regular on Food Network and has a pasta that’s on point at his restaurant in the Fontainebleau. That pasta and frittatas, meats and cheeses, seafood and desserts are part of the Mother’s Day brunch here. Adults $85, $42.50 for kids under 12.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 674-4660 Scarpetta
61. Seaspice
Bring Mom to this lovely waterfront hot spot along the Miami River where they’ll greet here with a glass Perrier Jouet and a commemorative sea dollar. A la carte specials that day will include oysters with caviar, pink salted market fish and seafood carnival, all served with edible flowers.
422 NW N. River Dr., Miami, (304) 440-4200, Seaspice
62. Shelborne South Beach
Aside from Root & Bone, there’s an excellent buffet at the Shelborne itself. The indulgent brunch buffet includes various custom stations with charcuterie, eggs, carvery and fresh baked breads and pastries. A special box of chocolates and a flower for Mom are complimentary. $45 with an additional $35 for bottomless Moet Imperial Rose.
1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 531-1271, Shelborne Miami Beach
63. Shooter's Waterfront
A complimentary mimosa and a buffet with grilled salmon and a diverse sushi selection and a lovely waterfront view are sure to please Mom.
10 a.m. to 8 p.m., 3033 NE 32 Ave., Fort Lauderdale, (954) 566-2855 Shooters Waterfront
64. Skorpios
Midtown’s newest Greek eatery has a “Zorba the Greek Sunday Brunch” Mom will love. Hot and cold mezes, souvlaki, whole fish, greek salads and assorted desserts can all be had for $25. An additional $20 gives you bottomless Mimonas, Bellinis and Bloody Mary’s.
11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3252 NE 1 Ave., Miami, (786) 329-5905, Skorpio’s
65. Stiltsville Fish Bar
Culinary duo Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth are going all out for Moms with a nine-course brunch. Their Southern-inspired meal includes shrimp & grits, eggs Benedict and sweet corn spoon bread. Adults $68, kids $34.
11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach, (786) 353-0477 Stilltsville Fish Bar
66. The Strand Bar & Grill
Located inside the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, treat Mom to a traditional brunch buffet of breakfast and lunch items and plenty of sweet treats, all with an oceanfront view. Adults $89, $45 for kids 5-12. Bottomless mimosas or rosé additional $25 or a bottle of Henroit Champagne for $60.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 514-7474, The Strand Bar & Grill
67. Stubborn Seed
Top Chef Jeremy Ford is running the newest, hottest restaurant on Washington Avenue in the SoFi side of Miami Beach where Mom will love a la carte items like sourdough crusted halibut and lemon meringue tart for a Mother’s Day brunch or dinner.
11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; 6-11 p.m., 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, (786) 322-5211 Stubborn Seed
68. Swine Southern Table & Bar
Low & slow slow smoked duroc ribs and a juicy stick to your ribs burger is what you’ll want to get for Mom at Swine, make sure she brings her appetite.
2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, (786) 360-6411 Swine Southern Table & Bar
69. Three by Norman Van Aken
Aside from their regular brunch menu, which is great on its own, they’ve got specialty items like raw tuna in two textures, beef tournedos and frozen guava parfait special for Mother’s Day.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 50 NW 24 St., Miami, (305) 748-4540 Three by Norman Van Aken
70. Toro Toro
Just the view from the InterContinental Miami will make Mom happy, and so will all the delicious brunch selections. She can choose from a rodizio station, seafood and raw bar, hot side dishes and rotating mini desserts. Mimosas and Bloody Marys are bottomless and when you reserve a table, Mom gets a $25 MySpa credit. Adults $75, kids $37, under 5 years old eat free.
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, (305) 372-4710, Toro Toro
71. Tuyo
Who would’ve thought that atop Miami Dade College’s Culinary Institute would be such an elegant restaurant but there is. Aside from the spectacular view, the Mother’s Day menu is equally impressive. It’s got egg dishes, starter plates and entrees from simple to fancy to keep Mom smiling for the rest of the day. She also gets a complimentary glass of prosecco.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Miami-Dade College Culinary Institute, 415 NE 2 Ave., 8th Floor, Miami, (305) 237-3200 Tuyo
72. 26 Sushi & Tapas
Here’s a twist. Daughters, bring Mom and Grandma here for Mother’s Day and Grandma receives a free entree at the Peruvian/Japanese fusion restaurant. They’ve got chaufa, sushi rolls, tapas and lomo saltado.
9487 Harding Ave., Surfside, (305) 570-2626 26 Sushi & Tapas
73. Vida
This contemporary American brasserie is also located in the Fontainebleau. Their Mother’s Day brunch includes breakfast station, chef inspired tapas, raw bar and carving station, wood-stone oven pizzas, charcuterie and desserts. Adults $68, $34 for kids under 12.
Noon to 4 p.m., 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 674-4730 Vida
74. Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille
A brunch spread with raw bar, carving station, eggs benedict and endless dessert options will make Mom happy at this restaurant inside the Riverside Hotel. Adults $69, $39 for kids 5-12.
11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, (954) 467-2555 Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille
75. Wynwood Yard
This relaxed open-air Wynwood spot is where to bring Mom for the special and health-conscious (but delicious) Love Your Mother Bowl from Della Bowls or to CHARCOAL Garden Bar + Grill for complimentary strawberry shortcake with her meal.
82 NW 29 St., Miami, (786) 646-2998 CHARCOAL Garden Bar + Grill
76. Xtreme Action Park All-American Cafe
Let Mom cut loose a little at this fun spot where she can roller skate or go kart and also brunch for free at their All-American Cafe with an adult ticket to the park. And Mimosas are only $2.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5300 Powerline Rd., Fort Lauderdale, (954) 491-6265, Xtreme Action Park
77. Yardbird Souhern Table & Bar
Southern food with no pretense, just expertly prepared, that’s what Mom will have at Yardbird. Chicken ‘n watermelon ‘n waffles, deviled eggs, shrimp & grits and mac ‘n cheese.
1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach, (305) 538-5220, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
78. Zucca
This Italian eatery inside the Hotel Place St. Michel is serving up grilled Colorado lamb chops, pasta, prime rib and fresh salads along with a selection of desserts. Unlimited rose wine too. $65
162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables, (786) 580-3731 Zucca