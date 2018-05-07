Posted on

Have you made Mother’s Day dining plans yet? We can help you with that.

Josie GulliksenFor Josie Gulliksen

Treat Mom to a nice meal on her day at one of the many brunches and dinners happening around South Florida. You know she deserves it.

1. The Alley

The Alley’s pizzas are a delight not to be missed.
Inside The Betsy Hotel, with the entrance off the alley (hence the name), you can take mom to enjoy an egg white fritata, pan roasted scallop and shrimp tagliatelle, grilled asparagus pizza and roasted local apricot zabaglione.

1443 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 760-6903, The Alley

1443 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

2. AQ Chophouse by Il Mulino

AQ Chophouse by Il Mulino (Handout)

The indulgent brunch at AQ is perfect to celebrate mom with signature pasta dishes plus carved meats, cheeses, a raw bar and pastries for dessert. Plus, bottomless mojitos, Prosecco, mimosas and Bloody Mary’s. Adults $85, children 13 and under $35.

Noon to 4 p.m., 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, (305) 918-8000 AQ Chophouse

17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Take me there

3. AZABU Miami Beach

Selection at AZABU Miami Beach (Handout)

Miami Beach’s hottest new spot is offering a Mother’s Day four-course dinner with salmon tataki, half lobster, oysters and a champagne granita for dessert. $55.

161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, (786) 276-0520 AZABU

161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

4. Beach Bar at Newport Pier

Can’t get much closer to the water than the pier and mom receives complimentary chocolate covered strawberries and can sip on select wines for $8. Fresh fish specials and a special steak and lobster meal are highlights of the menu.

16501 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, (305) 957-1110 Newport Pier

16501 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Take me there

5. Biella Ristorante

Avocado crostini (Handout)

The new, eclectic Italian concept located in the heart of Sunny Isles Beach is hosting an exclusive Sunday Brunch experience. It features a la carte items like buttermilk waffles with Nutella, strawberries and bananas and a 5 oz. Hanger steak and eggs served atop King Crab polenta and fried egg.

 

Noon to 4 p.m. 17082 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, (305) 874-0174 Biella Ristorante

17082 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Take me there

6. Big Easy Winebar & Grill

Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality

Offering an authentic South African experience for Mother’s Day, they’re serving deep fried Peri Peri chicken thighs with their chicken and waffles and a boerie sausage gravy with their biscuits and gravy.

 

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Ste. 339, (786) 814-5955 Big Easy Wine Bar

701 S. Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33131
Take me there

7. BLT Prime

French toast (Handout)

It’s nice to have options and at BLT Prime there’s a choice of a buffet brunch or a prix-fixe dinner to celebrate Mom. The brunch features all the items you’d expect, waffles, raw bar and extensive desserts plus more at $85 for adults and $30 for kids under 12. The three-course meal with entree choices like prime beef or lobster is $75.

 

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6-11 p.m., 4400 NW 87 Ave., Doral, (305) 591-6606, BLT Prime

4400 NW 87 Ave., Doral, FL 33178
Take me there

8. Bottoms Up Gastropub and Tap House

The Southern comfort style brunch at the Coral Springs Gastropub includes berry stuffed French toast, drunken chicken and waffle sandwich and bottomless mimosas for Mom.

 

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4320 N. State Rd. 7, Coral Springs (954) 507-1237 Bottoms Up Gastropub and Tap House

4320 N. State Rd. 7, Coral Springs, FL 33067
Take me there

9. Boulud Sud

Mezze dips at Boulud Sud (Photo by Evan Sung)

With the recent revamping to a Coastal Mediterranean menu at this Daniel Boulud favorite, expect chicken tagine on the menu, as well as grilled steak and egg and a lobster omelette to complete the brunch type items on the three-course prix fixe menu. $65, $35 additional for mix n match cocktail choices.

255 Biscayne Blvd., Way, Miami, (305) 421-8800 Boulud Sud

255 Biscayne Blvd., Way, Miami, FL 33131
Take me there

10. Bourbon Steak

Bourbon Steak offerings (Handout)

You can expect nothing but greatness at James Beard Award-winning chef Michael’s Mina’s steakhouse. An indulgent buffet will leave Mom satisfied and wanting to come back. $79.

 

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura, (786) 279-6600 Bourbon Steak

19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura, FL 33180
Take me there

11. Brimstone Woodfire Grill

Lavender lemonade at Brimestone Woodfire Grill. (Handout)

The special food and drink options for Mom at Brimstone are decadent indeed surf n turf with either an eight ounce filet and a seven ounce rock lobster tail at Pembroke Pines location or grilled churrasco and oven roasted rock lobster tail at Doral. Water the Melon and Lavender Lemonade specialty cocktails are available at each location.

Pembroke Pines 14575 SW 5 St., Pembroke Pines, (954) 430-2333; Doral, 8300 NW 36 St., Doral (786) 837-8960

12. BRIO Tuscan Grille

Sicilian omelette at BRIO Tuscan Grille. (Handout)

There are also a la carte options at BRIO where the Mother’s Day brunch options include frittata al forno, a Sicilian omelette, ham and biscuit benedict, shrimp and grits and berries and cream French toast.

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Falls, 8888 SW 136 St., Miami; Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12 St., Miami; The Village at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, 527 SW 145 Terr., Pembroke Pines; Westfield Broward Mall, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation, BRIO Tuscan Grille

19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura, FL 33180
Take me there

13. Cantina La 20

Cantina La 20 bright and airy buffet area. (Handout)

Mom likes Mexican? Take her here for a buffet filled with traditional favorites including chilaquiles, enchiladas and shrimp aguachile along with an omelette station. Menu is curated by Mexican-born chef Santiago Gomez. $50, additional $20 gets you unlimited margaritas.

Pembroke Pines 14575 SW 5 St., Pembroke Pines, (954) 430-2333; Doral, 8300 NW 36 St., Doral (786) 837-8960

14. Devon Seafood + Steak

Brunch at Devon Steak + Seafood (Handout)

If Mom loves prime steaks or seafood, or both, take her here for their brunch buffet. A seafood display plus traditional waffles and omelettes can all be had for $35, $17 for kids 5-10.

 

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Palms at Town & Country Mall, 11715 Sherri Lane, Miami, (305) 275-0226, Devon Steak + Seafood

11715 Sherri Lane, Miami, FL 33183
Take me there

15. Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

Take Mom to the first-ever Unlimited Izakaya Brunch with live poke and sushi chef stations, Japanese chicken and waffles, pork fried rice and pork and chicken steamed buns. Adults $39, $19 for kids.

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5241 NW 87 Ave., Doral, (305) 222-7447 Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

5241 NW 87 Ave., Doral, FL 33178
Take me there

16. The Dutch

The Dutch, W Hotel, Miami Beach, FL

Another of Miami Beach’s longest standing restaurants, Chef Andrew Carmellini is serving up a classic brunch buffet and offering Mom a complimentary mimosa or bellini. Adults $65, kids $30 for ages 6-11.

 

Noon to 4 p.m., 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 938-3111  The Dutch

2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

17. Essensia at The Palms Hotel & Spa

With their “inspired by nature” culinary approach, Mom will love organic brunch choices including West Indies spiced mahi, truffled eggs and Florida gulf shrimp cocktail. Adults $75, $35 for kids 12 and under.

 

11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 534-0505 Essensia

18. ETARU

ETARU brunch (Handout)

Take Mom here for not only a delicious brunch with an oceanfront view but also a complimentary mimosa, a Just for Mom gift bag from ETARU and Heed Spa and 15-minute head, back and shoulder massages at a special rate of $25.

Mother’s Day brunch is $75 per person. $20 additional for the Louis Roderer NV Champagne.

They’re opening a second Fort Lauderdale location soon.

12:30-4 p.m., 111 South Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach, (954) 271-3222 ETARU

111 South Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Take me there

19. 15th & Vine

Brunch dishes at 15th & Vine (Handout)

The elegant W Miami restaurant is where to take Mom for a complimentary welcome glass of champagne and a buffet with brunch favorites like frittatas, crab cakes benedict and decadent desserts. $60, $25 more for unlimited mimosas, bellinis or sparkling wine, $35 for champagne.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 485 Brickell Ave., Miami, (305) 503-0373 15th & Vine

485 Brickell Ave., Miami, FL 33131
Take me there

20. Glass & Vine

Patio seating at Glass & Vine in Coconut Grove. (Photo courtesy of Deep Sleep Studio)

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli has himself a gem at the Grove’s Peacock Park. Mom will love this garden restaurant along with their a la carte options including crab cake benedict and a tuna poke bowl. A glass of sangria, Bloody Mary or mimosa is a nice touch too.

 

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami, (305) 200-5368, Glass & Vine

2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami, FL 33133
Take me there

21. Habitat by Jose Mendin

Chilaquiles at Habitat. (Handout)

Chef José Mendín always likes to keep things interesting that’s why the Mother’s Day Brunch here has a Land, Sea and Fire theme. The yellowtail sushi roll (famous at his Pubbelly Sushi), crema catalana or cheesecake croissant, chilaquiles and lots of other options. $80, $15 more for bottomless mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, bellinis and micheladas.

Noon to 4 p.m., 2395 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 604-6700, Habitat

2395 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
Take me there

22. Icebox Cafe

Toast Mom with a la carte brunch offerings like Frisee aux lardons with sweet soy and aji panca glazed pork belly lardons or Tuscan braised short rib hash and bottomless rose wine, Bloody Mary’s or Mimosas for $23.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 538-8448 Icebox Cafe

1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

23. Ilios at Hilton Fort Lauderdale Resort

Ilios Terrace (Handout)

Florida snapper, prosciutto wrapped pork loin, eggs your way are Blue Point oysters are brunch highlights at the resort’s restaurant. Adults $60, $20 for kids.

Noon to 6 p.m., 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale (954) 414-2222 Ilios

505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Take me there

24. Jaya at the Setai

One of Miami Beach’s most elegant Asian restaurants is serving a lavish Mother’s Day brunch with gyoza and dumplings plus  Indian butter chicken, Alaskan king crab legs and a decadent dessert station. Unlimited champagne and Bloody Mary’s plus live jazz too. Adults $125, $65 for kids.

2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (855) 923-7899 Jaya at the Setai

2001Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

25. John Martin's

A traditional Irish breakfast is on the brunch menu, as well as breakfast pastries, a carving station, fresh fruits and cheeses and a variety of platters. Adults $36, $20 for kids 12 and under. Mimosas, Bloody Molly’s or Mary’s are $20 additional.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, (305) 445-3777 John Martin’s

253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Take me there

26. Kitchen 305

The pretty Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort has got you covered for Mother’s Day brunch with 10 food stations with all the traditional favorites, both savory and sweet. $42.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 16701 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, (305) 749-2110 Kitchen 305

16701 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Take me there

27. Hard Rock Signature brunch at Kuro

Outdoor dining at Kuro at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. (Photo courtesy of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)

Mom will be happy when she’s handed a glass of Veuve Cliquot, which are bottomless by the way. Then she can experience their brand new brunch with 10 different food stations. She can switch to unlimited mimosas, bellinis, Bloody Mary’s or sangria, which are also unlimited. $89

10 a.m. to 2 p.m, One Seminole Way, Hollywood, (954) 327-7625 Kuro

One Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314
Take me there

28. Kyu

Mom won’t want to miss the Thai fried rice stone pot, roasted cauliflower or banana bourbon French toast. She’ll especially love the complimentary slice of “Mom’s coconut cake.” Choose wine varieties for $35 and rosé for $40.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 251 NW 25 St., Miami (786) 577-0150 KYU

251 25 St., Miami, FL 33127
Take me there

29. La Centrale

Mom will have a hard time choosing from the seven food stations ranging from sweet to savory. They include pasta, lemon ricotta pancakes, a carving station, ossobuco benedict and a chocolate fountain. Adults $75, an additional $20 for bottomless prosecco and mimosas, $35 for kids 10 and under.

601 S. Miami Ave., Miami, (305) 720-2401, La Centrale

601 S. Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33131
Take me there

30. La Moderna

Moms receive a complimentary Torta mimosa, a layered sponge cake filled with crème patissière and limoncello topped with sponge cake crumbs that resemble mimosa flowers. Bottomless sparkling wine cocktails are $18.

1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach, (786) 717-7274 La Moderna

1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

31. Le Chick

Wynwood’s rotisserie is where to bring Mom if she likes avocado toast, chicken and waffles, crispy buttermilk fried chicken or simple rotisserie chicken. Those a la carte items will go great with the $22 bottomless mimosas.

310 NW 24 St., Miami (786) 216-7086, Le Chick Miami

310 NW 24 St., Miami, FL 33127
Take me there

32. Le Sirenuse

Ravioli caprese at Le Sirenuse. (Photo by Christian Horan Photography)

Inside the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Mom can enjoy an Italian-inspired brunch with various tableside options, a main course of her choice and desserts like cannoli. A cocktail of her choice and a French horn band playing live will complete the day. Adults $120, $60 for kids.

Noon to 3 p.m., 9101 Collins Ave., Surfside,(786) 482-2280 Le Sirenuse

9101 Collins Ave., Surfside, FL 33154
Take me there

33. Leynia at Delano South Beach

Mom will have fun at this brunch buffet with lamb fresh grilled on the parrilla, an Argentinian empanada bar, turkey and ham carving station and a sweets station. Adults $85, $25 more for bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary’s, $45 more for Veuve Clicquot or Perrier-Jouët champagne. $45 for kids under 10 years old.

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 674-5752, Leynia

1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

34. Lightkeepers

Lightkeepers Lighthouse Tower (Handout)

The deluxe Mother’s Day brunch here includes honey glazed ham, picanha, chilled/seafood raw bar and passion fruit creme brulee  and  various bottomless brunch style drinks as part of their brunch options. Adults $129, kids $45.

 

12:30-3 p.m., 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne, (305) 365-4156, Lightkeepers

455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Take me there

35. Lobster Bar Sea Grille

Billing themselves as a “seafood oasis” their three-course brunch highlights include whole chili lobster toast, all jumbo lump “deconstructed crab cake benedict” and a steak and lobster duo. $59, $32 more for endless mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and select wines, $38 for kids under 12 years old.

 

11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 377-2675, Lobster Bar Sea Grille

404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

36. Lona Cocina y Tequileria

Margarita and tacos for brunch at Lona Cocina y Tequileria. (Photo courtesy of RM Studio Corp.)

If Mom loves Mexican and ocean views, bring her her for Chef Pablo Salas’ Bottomless Sunday Brunch. She can have several made-to-order Mexican favorites including tacos and chilaquiles. Margaritas, Blood Mary’s and Mimosas are free flowing. $35.

 

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, (954) 245-3069 Lona Cocina y Tequileria

321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Take me there

37. Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann

Hanging Tomahawk Steak at Los Fuegos. (Photo by Juan Fernando Ayora)

Faena Hotel Miami Beach has a lot going on, especially when it comes to restaurants so treat Mom to the Sunday Asado Brunch at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann. The multi-course feast is prepared over a wood fire grill.

The bottomless mimosas and bellinis and $25 gift certificate toward a Tierra Santa Healing Yoga Class are an added bonus. Adults $115, $45 for kids 5-12.

Noon to 4 p.m., 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (786) 655-5610, Los Fuegos

3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140
Take me there

38. LT Steak & Seafood

LT Steak & Seafood (Handout)
Let Mom go a la carte at The Betsy Hotel’s other restaurant where she can choose from shakshouka housemade pita, asparagus and wild mushroom quiche, pan roasted Key West skate wing or a grilled 10 oz. Wagyu Bayette and local peach and apricot rustic tart for dessert.

1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, (305) 674-0044, LT Steak & Seafood

1440 Ocean Dr.., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

39. Macchialina

Handout

Chef Mike Pirolo’s preparing a five-course tasting menu with Italian favorites. Chef is also preparing a surprise dessert. $59, another $32 gets you a wine pairing.

6-11 p.m., 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach, (305) 534-2124 Macchialina

820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

40. Malibu Farm Miami Beach

Dine on signature dishes with this view at Malibu Farm Miami Beach at the Eden Roc. (Handout)

Calling themselves a farm-to-fork dining destination, Malibu Farm is in the Eden Roc so the view of Miami Beach is breathtaking and so is the buffet. Their signature hot and cold dishes, omelettes and Florida fresh juice are part of the $32 Smorgasbord buffet.

noon-7 p.m., 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305)674-5579, Malibu Farm Miami Beach

4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140
Take me there

41. Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort (Handout)

If Mom’s an early riser, take her to LandShark Bar & Grill for an al fresco breakfast with an omelette station, assorted pastries and bagels and lox. Or, there’s a brunch buffet at Margaritaville Restaurant with pan seared catch of the day, huevos rancheros and smoked gouda mac ‘n cheese.

Breakfast 6:30-11 a.m., brunch 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. seatings, 1111 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, (954) 874-4444 Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

1111 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, 33019
Take me there

42. MARKET at Edition

Market at EDITION (Handout)

Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten has created a delectable Mother’s Day brunch buffet in the Italian market. Parmesan risotto, raw bar with fresh oysters and stone crab claws, egg white fritatta and assorted desserts.  $68

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (786) 257-4600, Market at EDITION

2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140
Take me there

43. Matador Terrace

The Matador Terrace in The Miami Beach EDITION is a beautiful place to take Mom for brunch. Plus, they’ve got she’ll love the huevos rancheros, black truffle and fontina pizza and bottomless Bloody Mary’s, Bellini’s and Mimosas. $45.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (786) 257-4600, Matador Terrace

2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140
Take me there

44. Meat Market

Photo by Ben Rusnak

The elegant Lincoln Road steakhouse always does something special for Mom. Take her there to experience the two-course lunch carefully curated by Executive Chef/Co-owner Sean Brasel. Choices include grilled churrasco or roasted Scottish salmon, to name a few. She’ll love the complimentary glass of VC Rosé.

Noon to 4 p.m., 915 Lincoln Rd. Miami Beach, (305) 532-0088 Meat Market

915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

45. Miranda Cuisine & Bar

Prime rib with red wine ju or thyme roasted salmon are great choices, as are or oriental rice with filet mignon or shrimp with polenta. Plenty of sweet treats are also for the choosing. $55.

Noon to 3 p.m., Inside the EB Hotel, 4299 NW 36 St., Miami Springs, (786) 409-6490 Miranda Cuisine & Bar

4299 NW 36 St., Miami Springs, FL 33166
Take me there

46. Mondrian South Beach

The Bayside brunch is an all-you-can-eat feast with BBQ pulled pork eggs benedict, s’mores waffles, carving and caviar stations and hand rolled sushi. Also included are bottomless mimosas made with Nicolas Feuillatte Palmes D’or Champagne. $65

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 514-1500, Mondrian South Beach

1100 West Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

47. NaiYaRa

Eggs benedict (Handout)

The Thai hot spot, with famous Chef Bee in the even hotter neighborhood of Sunset Harbour has a la carte matcha waffles, black sesame pancakes and for the brunch purists eggs benedict with an Asian twist.

 

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1854 Bay Rd., Miami Beach, (786) 275-6005 NaiYaRa

1854 Bay Rd., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

48. The National Hotel

Tamara’s Bistro inside the classic Art Deco hotel offers a lavish brunch of contemporary American cuisine and live jazz by Dave Attelan & The Magic Vocals. $49, an additional $20 for bottomless mimosas.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 532-2311 Tamara’s Bistro

1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

49. Nautilus South Beach

Sunday Funday is a thing all over social media and the bottomless Veuve Clicquot brunch on Mom’s Day here sure qualifies. They’ll greet her with a flower and a buffet spread of oysters, ceviche, Mediterranean favorites and more along with live Cuban music. $95. The classic brunch for $55 or with bottomless Rosé for $69 is also available.

 

1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 503-5700, Nautilus South Beach

1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

50. Nikki South Beach

DIY Mom-Mosa Bar at Nikki Beach. (Photo by Alexey Olivenko)

If the DYI Mom-Mosa Bar with rock candy swizzle sticks or edible glitter don’t excite Mom then surely she’ll love the Nutella waffles, fresh seafood and craft Bloody Mary bar. The DJ, dancers and white daybeds will simply add to the experience. $49.95, additional $7 for the mimosas.

1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, (305) 538-1111 Nikki Beach Club

1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

51. Novecento

Novecento linguini (Handout)

An Argentinian favorite is serving a three-course Mother’s Day menu. That means that whether you’re in Key Biscayne, Brickell or Aventura, Mom can enjoy great food, a complimentary glass of champagne and live music. $50

 

18831 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, (305) 466-0900; 1414 Brickell Ave., (305) 403-0900; 620 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne, (305) 362-0900 Novecento

1100 West Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

52. OTL

Mom will be “Out to Lunch” or “OTL” and enjoying healthy options like fresh and light salads and bowls and a special $20 Ahana Yoga Class on her day. She’ll also receive a complimentary glass of Prosecco and have a chance to win a gift basket in a raffle.

160 NE 40 St., Miami (786) 953-7620 OTL

160 NE 40 St., Miami, FL 33137
Take me there

53. Perricone's

One of Brickell’s longest running restaurants, because they know how to do Italian, is also a beautiful spot for Mother’s Day brunch. The buffet includes their famous penne pasta with coral pink sauce, Norwegian salmon platters and an omelette station. Adults $29.95, $12.95 for kids 5-12.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 15 SE 10 St., Miami, (305) 374-9449 Perricone’s

15 SE 10 St., Miami, FL 33131
Take me there

54. Point Royal

Geoffrey Zakarian’s restaurant, yes the Iron Chef from Food Network is serving up smoked whole roasted branzino, a charcuterie spread, raw bar and decadent desserts including raspberry lavender cheesecake. Adults $75, bottomless mimosas, champagne or Bloody Mary’s an additional $25, $45 for kids 12 and under.

Diplomat Beach Resort, 3555 South Ocean Dr., Hollywood, (954) 602-8750 Point Royal

3555 South Ocean Dr., Hollywood, FL 33019
Take me there

55. Pueblito Viejo

It’s a party at Pueblito Viejo with their annual Mother’s Day celebration with the Trovadores immersive comedy show, giveaways of wine and dinner gift certificates, complimentary Augardiente plus classic Colombian bandejas and churrascos.

Starts at 2 p.m., 8285 SW 40 St., Miami, (305) 551-4650, Pueblito Viejo

8285 SW 40 St., Miami, FL 33155
Take me there

56. Pullman Miami

La Riviera Restaurant in the Pullman Miami is offering a European-inspired brunch with breakfast comfort food. Adults $58, $25 for kids 5-12.

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5800 Blue Lagoon Dr., Miami (305) 503-8315 La Riviera

5800 Blue Lagoon Dr., Miami, FL 33126
Take me there

57. Quinto La Huella

Inside of EAST, Miami on the fifth floor is this lovely restaurant where Mom can enjoy a Latin American brunch buffet. She’ll love the choice of steak, chicken or sausage from the parilla that go with grilled vegetables and an assortment of fresh salads. Bottomless glasses of Rosé complete the meal. All that and live music too. Adults $55, kids under 12 $27.50, $25 additional for bottomless mimosas.

12-4 p.m., 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, (786) 805-4646, Quinto La Huella

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131
Take me there

58. Root & Bone

Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth are the masterminds behind this Pop Up at the Shelborne South Beach. For Mother’s Day, the Supper Sunday is a great choice and includes a full meal for two of one small plate or salad, their famous fried chicken, two cocktail or one dessert. $55 for two.

1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 531-1271, Root & Bone

1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

59. The Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican Dining Room (Handout)

Mom can enjoy either a Mother’s Day brunch or dinner at the legendary waterfront restaurant. The seafood choices abound although there are some good options for landlubbers. Either one is $89 for adults, $35 for kids .

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 6-11 p.m., 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne Rusty Pelican

3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Take me there

60. Scarpetta

Spaghetti at Scarpetta (Photo by Michael Pisarri)

Chef Scott Conant is a regular on Food Network and has a pasta that’s on point at his restaurant in the Fontainebleau. That pasta and frittatas, meats and cheeses, seafood and desserts are part of the Mother’s Day brunch here. Adults $85, $42.50 for kids under 12.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 674-4660 Scarpetta

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140
Take me there

61. Seaspice

Bring Mom to this lovely waterfront hot spot along the Miami River where they’ll greet here with a glass Perrier Jouet and a commemorative sea dollar. A la carte specials that day will include oysters with caviar, pink salted market fish and seafood carnival, all served with edible flowers.

422 NW N. River Dr., Miami, (304) 440-4200, Seaspice

422 NW N. River Dr., Miami, FL 33128
Take me there

62. Shelborne South Beach

Aside from Root & Bone, there’s an excellent buffet at the Shelborne itself. The indulgent brunch buffet includes various custom stations with charcuterie, eggs, carvery and fresh baked breads and pastries. A special box of chocolates and a flower for Mom are complimentary. $45 with an additional $35 for bottomless Moet Imperial Rose.

1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 531-1271, Shelborne Miami Beach

1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

63. Shooter's Waterfront

A complimentary mimosa and a buffet with grilled salmon and a diverse sushi selection and a lovely waterfront view are sure to please Mom.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m., 3033 NE 32 Ave., Fort Lauderdale, (954) 566-2855 Shooters Waterfront

3033 NE 32 Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Take me there

64. Skorpios

Colorful selection of items from the “Zorba the Greek” brunch menu at Skorpio’s. (Handout)

Midtown’s newest Greek eatery has a “Zorba the Greek Sunday Brunch” Mom will love. Hot and cold mezes, souvlaki, whole fish, greek salads and assorted desserts can all be had for $25. An additional $20 gives you bottomless Mimonas, Bellinis and Bloody Mary’s.

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3252 NE 1 Ave., Miami, (786) 329-5905, Skorpio’s

3252 NE 1 Ave., Miami, FL 33137
Take me there

65. Stiltsville Fish Bar

Stillsville Fish Bar Dining Room (Handout)

Culinary duo Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth are going all out for Moms with a nine-course brunch. Their Southern-inspired meal includes shrimp & grits, eggs Benedict and sweet corn spoon bread. Adults $68, kids $34.

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach, (786) 353-0477 Stilltsville Fish Bar

1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

66. The Strand Bar & Grill

Sunday brunch at The Strand Bar & Grill (Handout)

Located inside the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, treat Mom to a traditional brunch buffet of breakfast and lunch items and plenty of sweet treats, all with an oceanfront view. Adults $89, $45 for kids 5-12. Bottomless mimosas or rosé additional $25 or a bottle of Henroit Champagne for $60.

 

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 514-7474, The Strand Bar & Grill

6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33141
Take me there

67. Stubborn Seed

Stubborn Seed dining room (Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality)

Top Chef Jeremy Ford is running the newest, hottest restaurant on Washington Avenue in the SoFi side of Miami Beach where Mom will love a la carte items like sourdough crusted halibut and lemon meringue tart for a Mother’s Day brunch or dinner.

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; 6-11 p.m., 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, (786) 322-5211 Stubborn Seed

101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

68. Swine Southern Table & Bar

Low & slow slow smoked duroc ribs and a juicy stick to your ribs burger is what you’ll want to get for Mom at Swine, make sure she brings her appetite.

2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, (786) 360-6411 Swine Southern Table & Bar

2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134
Take me there

69. Three by Norman Van Aken

Aside from their regular brunch menu, which is great on its own, they’ve got specialty items like raw tuna in two textures, beef tournedos and frozen guava parfait special for Mother’s Day.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 50 NW 24 St., Miami, (305) 748-4540 Three by Norman Van Aken

50 NW 24 St., Miami, FL 33127
Take me there

70. Toro Toro

Handout

Just the view from the InterContinental Miami will make Mom happy, and so will all the delicious brunch selections. She can choose from a rodizio station, seafood and raw bar, hot side dishes and rotating mini desserts. Mimosas and Bloody Marys are bottomless and when you reserve a table, Mom gets a $25 MySpa credit. Adults $75, kids $37, under 5 years old eat free.

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, (305) 372-4710, Toro Toro

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL 33131
Take me there

71. Tuyo


Tuyo restaurant in Miami.

Who would’ve thought that atop Miami Dade College’s Culinary Institute would be such an elegant restaurant but there is. Aside from the spectacular view, the Mother’s Day menu is equally impressive. It’s got egg dishes, starter plates and entrees from simple to fancy to keep Mom smiling for the rest of the day. She also gets a complimentary glass of prosecco.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Miami-Dade College Culinary Institute, 415 NE 2 Ave., 8th Floor, Miami, (305) 237-3200 Tuyo

415 NE 2 Ave., Miami, FL 33132
Take me there

72. 26 Sushi & Tapas

26 Sushi & Tapas (Handout)

Here’s a twist. Daughters, bring Mom and Grandma here for Mother’s Day and Grandma receives a free entree at the Peruvian/Japanese fusion restaurant. They’ve got chaufa, sushi rolls, tapas and lomo saltado.

9487 Harding Ave., Surfside, (305) 570-2626 26 Sushi & Tapas

9487 Harding Ave., Surfside, FL 33154
Take me there

73. Vida

Vida dining room (Handout)

This contemporary American brasserie is also located in the Fontainebleau. Their Mother’s Day brunch includes breakfast station, chef inspired tapas, raw bar and carving station, wood-stone oven pizzas, charcuterie and desserts. Adults $68, $34 for kids under 12.

Noon to 4 p.m., 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, (305) 674-4730 Vida

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140
Take me there

74. Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille

Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos at Wild Sea at Riverside HotelSouth Moon Photography

A brunch spread with raw bar, carving station, eggs benedict and endless dessert options will make Mom happy at this restaurant inside the Riverside Hotel. Adults $69, $39 for kids 5-12.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, (954) 467-2555 Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille

620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Take me there

75. Wynwood Yard

Strawberry shortcake at CHARCOAL Garden Bar + Grill at Wynwood Yard. (Handout)

This relaxed open-air Wynwood spot is where to bring Mom for the special and health-conscious (but delicious) Love Your Mother Bowl from Della Bowls or to CHARCOAL Garden Bar + Grill for complimentary strawberry shortcake with her meal.

82 NW 29 St., Miami, (786) 646-2998 CHARCOAL Garden Bar + Grill

82 NW 29 St., Miami, FL 33127
Take me there

76. Xtreme Action Park All-American Cafe

Mother’s Day at Xtreme Action Park. (Handout)

Let Mom cut loose a little at this fun spot where she can roller skate or go kart and also brunch for free at their All-American Cafe with an adult ticket to the park. And Mimosas are only $2.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5300 Powerline Rd., Fort Lauderdale, (954) 491-6265, Xtreme Action Park

5300 Powerline Rd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Take me there

77. Yardbird Souhern Table & Bar

Southern food with no pretense, just expertly prepared, that’s what Mom will have at Yardbird. Chicken ‘n watermelon ‘n waffles, deviled eggs, shrimp & grits and mac ‘n cheese.

1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach, (305) 538-5220, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

78. Zucca

Ferrero Rocher French toast at Zucca. (Handout)

This Italian eatery inside the Hotel Place St. Michel is serving up grilled Colorado lamb chops, pasta, prime rib and fresh salads along with a selection of desserts. Unlimited rose wine too. $65

162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables, (786) 580-3731 Zucca

162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33134
Take me there
More Like This
We always knew Zoo Miami was great. Now America has to admit it, too.
Five times a Miami street vendor saved your life
Stuck in Kendall traffic? Pull over for these happy hour deals.
Española Way
Miami Guide
Discover why Espanola Way might be South Beach’s coolest corner
Have you made Mother’s Day dining plans yet? We can help you with that.
Tourists Miami brews one of the world’s best beers. Here’s where you can taste it