Have you made Mother’s Day dining plans yet? We can help you with that.

ETARU brunch (Handout)

Take Mom here for not only a delicious brunch with an oceanfront view but also a complimentary mimosa, a Just for Mom gift bag from ETARU and Heed Spa and 15-minute head, back and shoulder massages at a special rate of $25.

Mother’s Day brunch is $75 per person. $20 additional for the Louis Roderer NV Champagne.

They’re opening a second Fort Lauderdale location soon.