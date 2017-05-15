Posted on

Kendall has Miami’s newest culinary cool spot. Truth!

Shut your piehole! Harry's Pizzeria opens in Downtown DadelandHarry's Pizzeria
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

Downtown Dadeland is shaping up to be a culinary cool spot, with Ghee Indian Kitchen just opened by Michael Schwartz protege Niven Patel, and The Brick American Kitchen and Bar, for which Allen Susser created the menu.

Now this Thursday, Schwartz’s Harry’s Pizzeria will open its third location at 8975 SW 72nd Place at the corner of SW 90th Street in the heart of Downtown Dadeland. Harry’s DD will feature online ordering at HarrysPizzeria.com and a Marra Forni Rotator Oven featuring a rotating deck made of pure cut Italian stone to retain and conduct consistent heat, cooking evenly and quickly. 

The menu includes Snacks, Salads, Daily Entrées, and 11 Quick-Fired Pizzas with the option of gluten-free crust, plus Panther Coffee and JoJo Tea. A daily pie and soup special, as well as wine and beer selection – including one rotating local craft tap – will be unique to the new location. Before rolling out Harry’s-wide, Schwartz adds a Banana Nutella Panini to the Downtown Dadeland dessert line up.

“We are so excited to connect with a new community to the south excited about gathering around great food, which is exactly what Harry’s is all about,” says Schwartz. “We love that we can add better pizza into the mix and look forward to welcoming guests into our new home with genuine hospitality!”

