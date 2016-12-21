The Halal Guys, known for their gyro carts around Manhattan, are opening their first South Florida franchise in Davie. (Handout)

New York City’s red-and-yellow umbrellas are coming to South Florida.

The Halal Guys, whose gyro street carts dot seemingly every corner of Manhattan, are bringing a brick-and-mortar restaurant to Davie, according to press release. The restaurant will open in early January in Davie’s Tower Shops. A second restaurant is slated to open in Pembroke Pines later next year.

The Halal Guys, known for their gyro carts around Manhattan at tzatziki-inspired “white sauce,” are opening their first South Florida franchise in Davie. (Handout)

The Halal Guys started as hot dog vendors on the corner of West 53rd and 6th Avenue, but soon switched to Halal meals (meaning they are prepared according to Islamic law) and their fame grew.

Gyros of chicken and lamb, slathered with their garlicy, tzatziki-inspired “white sauce,” became a go-to for locals on the run. Soon their carts covered New York City, and the brand started to franchise. More than 450 new franchises around the country are in the works, according to the company.

Davie’s franchisee Shahmeer Alam fell in love with the carts when he visited New York City with his family six years ago.

“I was in New York with my family and I kept seeing these long lines at The Halal Guys cart at 53rd and 6th. After a few days, I had to find out what was going on,” he says in the press release. “I was hooked!”

The Halal Guys

2268 S. University Drive, Davie