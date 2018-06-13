Halal Guys has some big giveaways for South Miami grand opening

The South Miami location of Halal Guys will open the first week of May 2018.

The Halal Guys, purveyors of some of the most famous gyros in New York City, have opened in South Miami and are planning a grand opening celebration.

The grand opening of the South Miami location of the fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant, at 5966 S Dixie Hwy., is Saturday, June 23.

But it’s not just about eating the world-famous chicken and rice platters, gyros and hot sauce. Customers will have a shot to win some decent prizes.

Starting at 11 a.m., the first 100 people in line at the grand opening will get a special Halal Guys tumbler cup. But it’s not just any cup. It’s magical and can be filled with free drinks for life at this location.

The first 1,000 gyro lovers in line will have the chance to win giveaways and assorted swag. Five customers will win free Halal Guys for a month. And everybody gets a shot at winning a 55-inch TV.

The Halal Guys, which opened its first food cart in 1990 at 53rd Street and Sixth Avenue in NYC, will also open a sit-down restaurant in Brickell later this year. There’s also a restaurant in Davie.