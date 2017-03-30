Too many changes, too little to rave about at Grove’s La Gamba

The best thing the paella at La Gamba has going for it is that there’s plenty of it.

La Gamba: ⭐⭐ (OK)

There’s been a change in ownership, a change in staff, and most important, a change in the kitchen.

In short, when a neighborhood restaurant like Coconut Grove’s La Gamba makes changes this deep, it amounts to an entirely different restaurant.

Gone is Barcelona chef Agusti Comabella, who apprenticed for a time under Spanish chef Ferran Adrià, considered one of the world’s greats. Gone is the owner who attended Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and her son who managed it.

And gone, too, unfortunately, is the no se que that made this quiet Grove restaurant special over the last two years.