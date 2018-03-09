Graziano’s is known in Miami for its meats. Now it’s opening a pizza shop

Miami’s Argentine king of meats and emapanadas is taking on pizza — again.

Graziano’s, which is well-known from Miami to Weston for its restaurants and specialty markets, has opened a pizza shop, Lucia Pizza, in South Miami. The pizzas are Neapolitan style, with a thin, crispy crust, and topped with ingredients from the Graziano’s markets. The pies are cooked in a wood-burning oven.

Signature pizzas include the classic Napoli with locally made mozzarella, housemade tomato sauce, prosciutto di Parma, arugula and drizzled with olive oil. The Taurano Cheese is made with cream, mozzarella and taleggio cheese. The Dal Nonno Angelo is made with fontina cheese, local portabella mushrooms and Graziano’s sausage.

All the pizza’s at Lucia Pizzeria are cooked in a wood-burning oven.

Although Argentine meats are at the center of the business, the Grazianos have an Italian background. The restaurant is named for the patriarch Mario’s Italian-born mother, Lucia. Graziano’s previously opened a pizza shop on Bird Road in 2003 that ran for five years.

“Growing up in Italy, pizza has always been in my blood,” Mario Graziano, wrote in a release. “When I eat it here at the restaurant, it’s the same taste I remember having as a child.”

The restaurant will also serve wines from small wineries in — where else? — Argentina and Italy. Craft beer from local brewers such as J. Wakefield Brewing and Funky Buddha will be on tap.