Gooey goodness! PHENOMENOM Cookies is coming to Miami Beach

People are doing long lines in the So Flo suburbs, and it’s not what you think.

Soon enough you’ll understand. That’s because PHENOMENOM Cookies will open its first Miami Beach location Friday, March 9 at 413 15th Street. The brainchild of 26-year-old Chuck Woodard, PHENOMENOM Cookies is known to attract crowds willing to wait in line.

The Miami Beach spot will mark the third South Florida location for the brand, which is currently busting waistlines in Boca Raton and Davie with another location to open in Pinecrest in the coming months.

PHENOMENOM Cookies completes a troika of cookie options in Miami that include Insomnia Cookies and Night Owl Cookie Co. But its six-ounce cookies weren’t always the focus. Woodard actually began making customized ice cream.

“Once we mastered the nitrogen ice cream process, I introduced cookies to the menu and quickly realized we were onto something special. Our cookies have quickly become a cult favorite and true staple of the brand,” Woodard says.

PHENOMENOM Cookies aren’t your mama’s Tollhouse cookies. They are baked from scratch daily with a distinctly gooey texture (thanks to a homemade secret batter recipe Woodard guards closely). Flavors include classics such as Chocolate Chip and Sugar cookies, plus crowd favorites such as M&M-Oreo and S’mores.

We especially dig the “milk n’ cookie” option that encourages guests to satisfy their childhood cravings and dunk the mouth-watering cookies right in a glass of ice-cold milk. An espresso menu offering a variety of coffee creations will also be available.

PHENOMENOM Cookies

413 15th Street, Miami Beach

Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 12am and Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 3am.

phenomenom320.com