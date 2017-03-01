Posted on

Want some vaca frita with your Louis Vuitton? The Estefans are making it happen.

Paella at Estefan's Kitchen.
By Amy Reyes For miami.com

Gloria and Emilio Estefan are always cooking up lots of things in South Florida. The duo recently received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the NATPE conference. Their Broadway musical “On Your Feet!” is coming to Miami this year. The couple has also been busy supporting daughter Emily as she follows in the family business, releasing her first album “Take Whatever You Want.”

Read More: Why Emily Estefan proved she’s not just the daughter of famous people

But the Estefans also have a pot on the stove in the Design District. Their new culinary destination, Estefan Kitchen, will offer fine dining with Cuban flair featuring a menu based on old family recipes in one of Miami’s swankiest areas.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

The new spot is helmed by Chef Odell Torres, who also serves as Executive Corporate Chef at other Estefan properties including Larios on the Beach and Bongo’s Cuban Cafe. 

Estefan Kitchen’s Executive Chef Odell Torres.Handout

The new restaurant is located in the ultra luxe Palm Court, surrounded by high end shops like Hublot, Cartier, Bulgari and Armani. The space, designed by V3 Architectural Group, was inspired by 1950s Cuba, with dramatic mosaic murals, crisp white seats, an oyster shell-mosaic bar and an Art Deco column. 

The Art Deco column at Estefan’s Kitchen.

Diners can enjoy their vaca frita and paella indoors or al fresco, and the restaurant’s express café offers traditional Cuban “grab & go” items – cafecitos, traditional Cuban espresso drinks, fresh juices and healthy shakes.

Estefan Kitchen will open to the public on Saturday, March 4, 2017, serving lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. and the express café will be open at 9 a.m. Valet and garage parking available. 140 NE 39 Street, Palm Ct., Miami; 786-843- 3880 or EstefanKitchen.com.

