Gin + Collins takes over in the former AC Hotel lounge space, with new decor and an overhauled drinks program. It gets its name from being situated on Collins Avenue. (Handout)

The bar

Gin + Collins

The vibe

Located on Collins Avenue (hence the bar’s name) at the AC Hotel Miami Beach, Gin + Collins is the definition of the world “swank.” Outfitted with sleek leather banquettes perfect for conversing over craft cocktails, and an 11-seat bar where guests can watch the bartenders doing their thing, Gin + Collins is an oasis of sophistication and understated glamour.

Something to sip

The Raise The Sails is a drink for those with a seafaring soul, combining rum, Cynar and ginger liqueur for an exotic and spicy finish.

Other sips

Led by head Bartender Nikos Mantzaridis of Beaker & Gray fame, the team at Gin + Collins delivers craft creations inspired by the flavors of Spain. Guests can enjoy an expansive selection of variations on gin and tonics (duh) as well as a few signature drinks like the Smoked Last Word, which highlights smoky mezcal alongside green chartreuse, maraschino liqueur and lime, and the ACGT, which pairs the new AC Tonic with Bombay Sapphire East for a hearty drink with hints of bergamot, citrus and elderflower.

Smoked Last Word ACGT

Something to savor

Gin + Collins features a menu of Mexican and Caribbean favorites, including spicy chicken tinga sopes, tostones, mini Cuban sandwiches and tacos with carnitas roasted pork, ropa vieja, or fried avocado.

The rest

2912 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach at the AC Hotel Miami Beach

The recipe

Raise The Sails

1 ounce of Bacardi Rum

1 ounce of Cynar

3/4 ounces of Domaine De Canton Ginger

½ ounce of lime juice

½ ounce of orange juice

3 dashes Pechaud’s Bitters

1 Lemon Peel

Combine rum, Cynar, ginger, lime and orange juice in tin with ice. Shake vigorously, then strain into a Collins glass with ice. Top with 3 dashes of Angostura and garnish with a lemon peel.