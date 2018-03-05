Posted on

Giant burritos and free food for a year? Chuy’s to open in Doral with giveaways

Imagine Chuy's free, Fully-Loaded Nacho Car on the Palmetto during rush hour? Facebook
Chuy’s, a popular Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is opening in Doral on March 13. The restaurant’s grand opening at 8001 NW 36th St. will be celebrated with a noteworthy giveaway: free Chuy’s for a year to the first 50 guests to walk through its doors starting at 11 a.m.

The giveaways will continue for a month with golden tickets, which will be slipped into silverware and can be redeemed for prizes such as free appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Chuy’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The restaurant is known to have eclectic decor. In South Florida, patrons will find a ceiling covered in hubcaps, a bar that will feature photos of local pets, an altar for Elvis Presley and a free nacho bar in the trunk of a vintage car.

Food items include Chuy’s Famous Big As Yo’ Face Burritos, enchiladas and stuffed chile rellenos that can be paired with signature sauces and homemade tortillas. Drinks include margaritas and martinis, which are offered on weekdays for reduced prices during the restaurant’s 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. happy hour.

Chuy’s has 90 other locations across the country, but the Doral restaurant is the franchise’s ninth in Florida. It was slated to open in February.

