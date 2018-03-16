Get ready for NOLA-style eats just west of Westchester

A new Cajun smokehouse has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called Mon Sha, is located at 11995 Coral Way.

Mon Sha comes courtesy of the founders behind 109 Burger Joint and specializes in classic Southern fare.

On the menu, look for options like fried soft shell crab topped with crawfish, alligator tail filet in a lemon butter and white wine sauce, and jambalaya with smoked chicken, shrimp, pork and rice.

There’s also a oyster bar and an extensive list of cocktails.

With a four-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has made a promising start.

Marco U., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 4th, said, “I really hope that this place sticks because not only were the food and drinks great, the service was also wonderful, despite a few mishaps caused by an overflow of people on opening night…I feel it’s a truly unique experience to have a NOLA-style restaurant in Miami.”

Yelper Mari S. added, “Everything was delicious! Great beer selection. Our server was really great. They are changing the recipe for the brisket beignets, which we wanted to order, but told us to please wait to order that once they update the recipe.”

Head on over to check it out: Mon Sha is open Monday–Wednesday from 11:30am–midnight, Thursday–Saturday from 11:30am–2am, and Sunday from 8am–midnight.