Imagine Chuy's free, Fully-Loaded Nacho Car on the Palmetto during rush hour?

Attention, burrito lovers: Chuy’s, the Elvis-obsessed, Austin-based Tex Mex chain, will open its first South Florida location in February.

The new restaurant at 8001 NW 36th St. is Chuy’s ninth Florida location. It’s the 91st location for the brand, which opened its first restaurant in Austin, Texas, 35 years ago. Chuy’s has expanded to 19 states since 2009.

“Good things come to those who wait,” said Doral owner and operator William Stringer. “We’re very excited about opening in Miami and thrilled that the opening is on the horizon. The Doral location is an ideal environment for a brand like ours. It’s an exciting, growing community hungry for new and fun places to dine and drink.”

Popular menu items include hand-rolled enchiladas, stuffed chile rellenos and homemade sauces. Signature plates include the Chicka-Chicka-Boom-Boom Enchiladas and Chuy’s Famous Big As Yo’ Face Burritos.

The best part is happy hour, which offers deals on margaritas and “Texas martinis.” No, we don’t know what those are, either. Chuy’s also rolls out its Fully-Loaded Nacho Car – a free, unlimited, build-your-own nacho station in the trunk of a vintage car. It’s loaded with fresh chips, salsa, queso, beans and ground sirloin. Happy hour runs 4-7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Chuy’s will hire approximately 175 team members starting Jan. 8. Apply in-person 9 a.m. -7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at the new site at 8001 NW 36th St., Doral, FL or apply online.