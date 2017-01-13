Their Maple Bacon Coffee Porter beer put Oakland Park's Funky Buddha Brewery on the national map. (Handout)

If the flavors of maple syrup, bacon and coffee don’t sound like they’d go especially well with beer, prepare to have your world turned upside down.

Funky Buddha Brewery’s prized and highly anticipated annual concoction, Maple Bacon Coffee Porter, (it’s not just for breakfast anymore) returns just in time for you to start breaking several of your New Year’s resolutions.

In addition to the exquisite, once-a-year suds, the day offers a live DJ set, plus more than 100 beers on tap and outstanding food trucks to keep up your strength.

Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Day

Where: Funky Buddha Brewery backlot, 1201 NE 38th St., A1, Oakland Park

When: Saturday, 1-5 p.m.

Tickets: $55 general admission includes unlimited beer sampling, $115 four-bottle ticket, $235 12-bottle ticket. www.funkybuddhabrewery.com