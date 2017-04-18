Lighter of wallet on Tax Day? Here are some freebies and deals

He wants you to get deals at Andu.

Feeling taxed from writing out that fat check to Uncle Sam this morning?

Oh, you say you haven’t yet done the deed?

If you’re feeling lighter of wallet after you slip your payment through the postal slot or hit the send button online, know this: Many area restaurants, bars, chains and other retailers have deals that you can take advantage of on today’s Tax Day.

But first, make sure you’ve paid the bill. The tax deadline was bumped up by three days to April 18 this year so if you haven’t paid, or requested an extension, get that done first.

Quick tips: If you’re sending by mail and depositing in a collection box to avoid the post office rush, look for the sticker on the box that notes pickup times. You want that postmark to reflect Tuesday’s date or it will be considered late even if your return has been sitting in the box. Make sure you have enough postage.

The Miami general mail facility customer service parking lot (at 2200 NW 72nd Ave) will turn into a drive-through tax filing stop from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The Postal Service site has plenty of tips at usps.com.

Or, file online via irs.gov.

Done? Now have fun and grab a deal. Options include:

▪ Fast food relief. Tuesday is McDonald’s Tax Relief Day. Buy one Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with Cheese at regular price and get a second sandwich for a penny.

▪ Boston Market offers a dine-in $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special. The offer includes a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, a regular fountain drink and a cookie.

▪ Little deductions: Bring your kids to any South Florida Hooters Restaurant on Tuesday and they will receive a free kids meal if they are 12 and younger and if you spend $10.

▪ Indulge sweet tooth. Tony Roma’s Tax Day Deduction deal offers a free dessert, like its Brownie Royale Dessert, when you buy an entree.

▪ Bag a buck off a bagel: Einstein Bros. offers its Fresh Baked Tax Relief $1 off offer on Tax Day.

▪ Bar deals. On Tuesday, World of Beer offers a draft beer on the house or, $5 off your check.

Doral’s BLT Prime cuts drink prices on glasses of beer, cocktails and wines by 50 percent on tax day at its bar or dine-in area.

Two-for-one drinks or $6 punch or sangria from 3 to 7 p.m. Craft beers are $6 from 10 p.m. until closing Tax Day at The Wynwood Yard.

Free well drink on Tax Day at Tarpon Bend’s two locations — in Coral Gables on Miracle Mile and in Fort Lauderdale on Southwest Second Street.

▪ Drowning in mountains of paper with sensitive information? Office Depot and Office Max offer free bulk bin shredding of up to 5 pounds for taxpayers to dispose of private financial information. Visit officedepot.com/shredding to print a coupon for this offer, valid through April 29, and redeem at any Office Depot or Office Max store. Staples is also offering free shredding, up to 2 pounds with a printable coupon.

▪ File related stress? Planet Fitness offers a free HydroMassage for members and non-members, alike. Just bring in the coupon by April 22 that you’ll find at PlanetFitness.com.

▪ Getaway. Did you owe money this year? If you’re a Jet Blue customer, the airline gives you a chance to win a one-way flight with its JetBlue Tax Return Return Flight contest. Visit JetBlueTaxReturnFlight.com before April 25 and wait to see if you are one of the lucky 1,000 to win a travel certificate for a one-way economy flight.

Miss any deals? Let us know details in the comments, post a link if possible, and we will update during the day.