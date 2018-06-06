Free pizza is on the menu every Friday at this South Beach hot spot

When you think summer in Miami, a piping hot slice of pizza isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind. How about if we told you that pizza would be free every Friday night, all summer long at SoFi hot spot Upland?

The Pizza Party at Upland takes place 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday througout the summer and features free margherita pizzas by the slice. While you are chowing down, take advantage of the happy hour menu offering $7 draft beers, $8 wine, $9 cocktails.

For those who can’t breathe without Instagramming it, tag @Upland_MIA to be entered into a monthly drawing for 10 pizzas for your office.

Bikini season can wait when we are talking free pizza.