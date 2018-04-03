Free pizza from Seattle’s MOD Pizza as it opens its first Miami location

Seattle-based fast casual chain MOD Pizza is giving away free pizza to announce its first Miami location, in fabulous Kendall.

The restaurant, at the Palms at Town & Country, is giving away a free artisan-style pizza to the first 52 guests that attend its noon opening on April 10 — and the rest of its profits the first day to a Miami charity.

Why 52?

“We originally came up with the first 52 because we didn’t want to just do 50 (didn’t seem very MOD),” said MOD Pizza’s marketing manager Charlotte Wayte.

MOD Pizza will give away one free pizza a week during their first year. After the first free 52, 100 percent of all pizza sales on opening day will be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.

MOD Pizza, as in Made On Demand, which is already open in Parkland and Coral Springs, allows you to create your own pizza and salads using a combination of more than 30 toppings. Best of all, you can add all 30-plus toppings and it won’t cost you an extra dime. The price remains the same no matter how many toppings you add.

Pizzas are baked in an 800-degree oven in just minutes (hence MOD’s “super fast” slogan) and salads are made to order. The menu also features milkshakes, house-made lemonades and iced teas and local craft beer and wine.