Free lunch at this new Brickell City Centre restaurant

American Harvest will offer free lunch to the first 50 people Thursday through Saturday. (Handout)
American Harvest will offer free lunch to the first 50 people Thursday through Saturday. (Handout)
By Carlos Frias For miami.com

 

Plenty of new restaurants open weekly in Miami but not everyone promises free food.

American Harvest at the new Brickell City Centre is doing just that.

The restaurant will give away free lunch Thursday through Saturday to the first 50 people through the door each day, according to a press release. It’s one of a pair of new restaurants opening this week at Brickell City Centre, along with Big Easy Winebar & Grill.

American Harvest focuses on quick, healthful, made-from-scratch fare suited for lunch. They expect to offer meats and produce raised sustainably, with an eye toward “clean eating.” Read: health-conscious but tasty. Expect grass-fed burgers and steak tacos, GMO-free blue corn tortillas and chicken raised without hormones or antibiotics.

Big Easy focuses on cuisine from the Western Cape region of South Africa. It gets its name from its backer, South African golfer Ernie Els, whose nickname is Big Easy. This South African cuisine, influenced by Dutch, Indian and English culture, focuses on prime cuts of meats and fish from the South Atlantic and Indian oceans.

*Update: A previous version of this story said both restaurants were offering the free lunch deal. Only American Harvest is.

