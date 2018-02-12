Tequila shots, music festivals and hot-dog eating contests: These are things best left to the young.

Add one more thing to that list this February: fighting crowds for food.

If your image of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival is crowding under a tent on the sand for a bite of food and a swallow of wine, it’s time to rethink how to approach Miami Beach’s annual bacchanalia.

Perhaps, when you were young and didn’t know what Pepcid was, paying $350 to stand in multiple 20-minute lines for a miniature burger seemed fun. But you’re an adult now. You should be doing the SOBEWFF like a grown up.

The pros know the events you should be attending are the sit-down dinners. It’s the best way to take advantage of some of the world’s best chefs coming to town to cook exclusive meals. They usually feature a great out-of-town chef at the restaurant of a local star, so it’s a great way to learn about the best restaurants in town, too.

There were more than 30 dinners from which to choose when tickets were announced in the fall. Several have sold out already. But some of the best bangs for your buck are still available.

So let the masses gather at the kids table. (Looking at you, Burger Bash and Grand Tasting.) Here are the best dinners for doing SOBEWFF like an adult.