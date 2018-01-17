Forget avocado toast. These top Miami chefs will teach you to cook at the Wynwood Yard

The Wynwood Yard isn’t just an outdoor basement where hipsters play Jenga, sip on craft beer and munch on avocado toast. You can also learn to make a meal just as delicious.

Several top Miami chefs will host weekly cooking classes as part of the Right on Target Cooking Classes at The Yard, starting Jan. 24 with Miami-born “Chopped” champion Giorgio Rapicavoli, founder of Coral Gables’ Eating House and head chef of Coconut Grove’s Glass and Vine.

The classes are hosted by Target’s charity foundation and Miami-based Wellness in the Schools, whose goal is to ending childhood obesity through nutrition and fitness education. Four of the 30 tickets per class are given free to local non-profit organizations, as well as teachers, police officers and firefighters.

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli will kick off cooking classes by top Miami chefs at The Wynwood Yard. Giorgio Horiz

Tickets for the series of 12, two-hour classes are $50 a person, and the seats are capped at 30 people. Attendees will sample the dishes afterward.

Rapicavoli’s kickoff class, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 24, will teach “four easy-peasy recipes,” the website says, including:

A refreshing strawberry gazpacho with crisp cucumber and basil

Mexican-inspired blistered corn with crema, cotija cheese and cilantro

Short rib vaca frita with sour orange, onions and garlic

And a sweet ending with caramelized bananas topped with coconut ice cream, cashews and lime.

The following class on Jan. 30 will feature Pamela Wasabi, cookbook author, food artist and creator of Miami’s Pamela Wasabi cookies. The lineup for future chefs include pastry innovator Soraya Kilgore of Alter, Matthew Sherman of Jugofresh, and Nicole Votano, culinary director of the Wynwood Yard’s restaurant, Charcoal.

Tickets and more information are available here or by calling 305-351-0366.