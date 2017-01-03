Cookies go fast at Night Owl Cookies, the cookie-delivery brainchild of Miami’s Andrew Gonzalez, who was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 annual list released Jan. 3, 2017. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald)

Andrew Gonzalez thought it would be a good idea to drop out of business school to deliver fresh-baked cookies to western Miami-Dade County in the middle of the night.

Miami’s cookie monsters agreed — and now, so does Forbes Magazine.

The business news and financial company named Gonzalez, 25, and his Night Owl Cookies among its 30 Under 30 — a “definitive gathering of today’s leading young change-makers and innovators” younger than 30. The magazine, which published its annual list today, names 30 upstarts in 20 industries, including food and drink.

"I guess this shows I had something right going, and I just went for it," Gonzalez said. "My emails are definitely going to get answered now."