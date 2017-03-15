Posted on

First look at Michael Schwartz’s Park Grove restaurant

by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

A topping off ceremony Tuesday at Two Park Grove and the Club Residences, the 5.2 acre luxe condo collab between Terra and The Related Group, featured a preview of Michael Schwartz’s contribution to the project–a restaurant overlooking Tigertail Avenue and featuring “freshly-made food” and a bohemian, rustic vibe with Schwartz’s signature open air, “look what we can do in the kitchen” vibe. Slated opening for the restaurant is 2018, “sooner than later,” says a rep. Stay tuned.

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

After 12 years, Jazz in the Gardens is still grooving and growing
2017 Jazz in the Gardens weekend lineup

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
The best events and things to do in Miami — March 17 – 19
Miami Guide
New World Center
Where to party in Miami on St. Patrick’s Day
Central America escapes to book right now
South Florida hotel packages to ignite your wanderlust
Where can you blow $150K during Miami Music Week?
Tourists Ultra Guide to WMC & MMW Hotel & Pool Parties 2017
Tourists VIDEO: Camila Cabello joins Pitbull, J Balvin on ‘Fast & Furious’ video
Tourists Forget hot dogs. Joey Chestnut is here for the croqueta-eating contest
Tourists Dance your way through Little Havana at Calle Ocho Street Festival