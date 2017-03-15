First look at Michael Schwartz’s Park Grove restaurant

A topping off ceremony Tuesday at Two Park Grove and the Club Residences, the 5.2 acre luxe condo collab between Terra and The Related Group, featured a preview of Michael Schwartz’s contribution to the project–a restaurant overlooking Tigertail Avenue and featuring “freshly-made food” and a bohemian, rustic vibe with Schwartz’s signature open air, “look what we can do in the kitchen” vibe. Slated opening for the restaurant is 2018, “sooner than later,” says a rep. Stay tuned.

