Finally, West Kendall is getting its own gourmet pizza joint

A new spot to score pizza and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival, called Build Your Pizza, is located at 16650 SW 88th St. in West Kendall.

The family-run eatery specializes in customizable pies where diners can choose everything from doughs and sauces to cheeses and toppings. There’s also a selection of sweet toppings, including dulce de leche and vanilla ice cream.

Build Your Pizza also offers signature pizzas like the “Just Veggies” with arugula, sweet onion and buffalo ricotta; the “Nutella Fruit” with strawberries, chocolate fudge and vanilla ice cream; and the “Full House” with grilled chicken, beef meatballs and smoked red pepper. (You can see the full menu here.)

Build Your Pizza has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Liane W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 15th, said, “Yay for Build Your Pizza! Finally, we poor folk of West Kendall have the option of freshly made pizzas…made the way you want it. 🙂 Friendly customer service and delicious personal sized pizzas.”

And Yobed P. said, “Excellent pizza. Infinite choices of toppings for the same price. The name says it all, build it as you wish, treat yourself!”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Build Your Pizza is open daily from 11 a.m.–11 p.m.