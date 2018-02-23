Finally, this South Florida brewery has an opening date. Here’s a sneak peek inside.

Raise a glass – Tarpon River Brewing finally has an opening date.

The brainchild of Riverside Market, The Native Brewing Company and The Restaurant People officially opens at 4 p.m. Feb. 24.

The tap room and restaurant, at 280 SW Sixth St. in Fort Lauderdale, are located in an 11,000-square foot warehouse once called the Snyder Stables. Don’t worry – that was in the 1920s. Nothing to remind you of ancient horses now.

Inside the taproom is an old Florida-style house, made from reclaimed wood.

There’s even a patio with Astroturf with a few yard games (this way you can play, drink and not get wet on those rainy summer afternoons).

Tarpon River Brewing will feature 16 rotating taps and the restaurant’s menu will feature the sort of food that goes well with beer (most anything, amirite?) Like a jumbo pretzel with beer cheese and a pressed sausage sandwich. Don’t worry, carb haters: there are salads, too.

“This brewery gives us the freedom to explore everything from barrel-aged ales to crisp, clean lagers and mixed fermentation sour beers,” says Adam Fine of Native Brewing. “We’re excited to continue the craft beer culture in South Florida.”

Tarpon River Brewing begins normal business hours on Feb. 26, and they should delight any of you who like a craft beer with breakfast: Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.