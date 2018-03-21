Fast-casual Sergio’s restaurant is opening with free Cuban food and cafecito

With eight locations, countless croquetas and shots of Cuban coffee and more than 43 years of history in South Florida, Sergio’s is expanding. And that means you get free food and cafecito.

Sergio’s Family Restaurants recently struck a deal to develop 25 new fast-casual restaurants called Sergio’s Cuban Cafe & Grill. The first restaurant celebrates its grand opening from noon to 3 p.m. March 24 at 1821 NE 123rd St. in North Miami.

Even better: the first 100 people in the door get free Sergio’s Cuban bowls. Everyone gets free empanadas and cafecito, and there will be music by Alex del Sol.

Sergio’s is no stranger to change, implementing new skinny menus, tapas menus and craft beer. Its motto for the new restaurants, the brainchild of CEO Carlos Gazitua, is “A Fresh Take on Cuban.” Like they do at Chipotle, diners will line up and customize the ingredients in their dish while overseeing the process.

Choose your own adventure vis a vis ropa vieja, citrus grilled chicken, organic quinoa, cauliflower rice or Sergio’s award-winning steak or Cuban sandwich. But please, figure out what you want before holding up the line. This menu is a lot bigger than Chipolte’s, and there’s nothing worse than hangry folks craving their Cuban fare.

RSVP for Saturday’s grand opening here.