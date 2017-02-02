The most exotic dining events at South Beach Wine & Food

As we mentally and physically prepare (i.e. juice fasting and studying up on celeb chefs) for the 16th annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival making its return Feb.y 22-26, we thought it would be wise to highlight the events with exotic food offerings.

Some of these are first-time events at the sprawling festival, while others are back after debuting last year. Here’s a look at some of the most unique events:

1. Burnt Ends: A Kosher BBQ Dinner hosted by Alon Shaya Alon Shaya The festival has paired up Alon Shaya, whose namesake Shaya in New Orleans is the reigning Best New Restaurant in the U.S. bestowed by the James Beard Foundation, with local bread man Zak the Baker with along with a handful of other chefs to host the Festival’s second Kosher event in its history. Look forward to a cornucopia of grilled meats, crusty breads and creative takes on BBQ sides all paired with wine, beer, cider and tequila cocktails. Show details

Show map When: Thursday February 23, 7pm-10pm

Where: Rok Family Shul – Chabad Downtown Jewish Center

Cost: $300

Info: http://sobefest.com/kosher/ 35 SE 9th Street, Miami Take me there

2. Meditteranean Dinner hosted by Uri Jeremias, Aret Sahakyan and Sergio Sigala Widely recognized international chefs Uri Jeremias, fondly known for his namesake Uri Buri restaurant in Israel, and Aret Sahakyan of the ultra-luxurious Macakizi resort in Turkey, are joining Cecconi’s own Sergio Sigala for a Mediterranean-inspired dinner in Cecconi’s swanky al fresco courtyard. Look forward to dishes of Sumac-chili Crusted Day Boat Scallop with smoked eggplant and pomegranate glaze and Mediterranean Spicy Tuna with Yoghurt to transport you to the Mediterranean. Miami’s own Middle-Eastern pop-up Saffron Supper Club will also be spicing up the event, contributing their trademark culture and poetry to the proceedings. Show details

Show map When: Thursday February 23, 7pm-10pm

Where: Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House, 4385 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Cost: $250 (use promo code SSC17 for 20% off tickets)

Info: http://sobefest.com/soho1/ 4385 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach Take me there

3. Vegan Dinner hosted by Chloe Coscarelli and Matthew Kenney In a festival rife with beef, grilled meats and seafood this event is a beacon to plant-based food lovers looking to participate in all the hedonism. Chloe Coscarelli, winning television competitor and founder of New York City’s popular by CHLOE, and FOOD & WINE Best New Chef and culinary educator Matthew Kenney join forces at the newly opened Plant Food + Wine at The Sacred Space Miami. Show details

Show map When: Saturday, February 25 7pm-10pm

Where: Plant Food + Wine, 105 NE 24th Street, Miami

Cost: $250

Info: http://sobefest.com/vegan/ 105 NE 24th Street, Miami Take me there