Ex-Mandolin chef takes his talents down the street to this new Greek restaurant

Officially add Greece to the mix of international influences in Miami’s food scene. A newcomer to the handful of Greek restaurants in Miami, Skorpios will open Friday in Midtown.

Skorpios follows the lead of Kiki on the River, an upscale Greek concept that opened last year on the Miami River. It’s also a five minute drive from arguably Miami’s best-regarded Greek restaurant, the more established Mandolin Aegean Bistro, in the nearby Design District. The two restaurants don’t only share the same zip code. Skorpios new executive chef used to work in the same role five minutes up the street at Mandolin. He left in October 2015.

Now Erhan Ozkaya will bring appetizers, or mezzes, like baba ghanoush, tzaziki and Greek fish croquettes to Midtown Miami. Main courses at Skorpios will include a large selection of fresh fish served right off the grill with olive oil, lemon and oregano and other dishes.

Your trip to the Mediterranean will be complete with designs inspired by the blues of the sky and ocean at the 4,900-square-foot space. The inside is decorated with floor-to-ceiling tiles, while an old olive tree serves as a centerpiece to the outdoor patio.

Open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Skorpios will also host weekend brunch with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m.