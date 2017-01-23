5 event hacks (under $100) at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Robert Irvine

The chef known for whipping failing restaurants into shape and having the tightest black t-shirts over his bulging biceps, Chef Robert Irvine comes to the Surfcomber to judge this event. Whether he’ll don tiki attire or not remains to be seen, but what is for sure is a heated competition with bartenders from around the country creating their best Polynesian-inspired cocktails. Participating are mixologists from The Broken Shaker, Bitter Truth, Beaker & Gray, The Wreck Bar, The Regent Cocktail Club. And you’ll get light bites from SushiSamba, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar, Poke 305 and Temple Street Eatery.