5 event hacks (under $100) at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival
If you’re a foodie that waits anxiously for February because you know the South Beach Wine & Food Festival is that much closer, this list if for you. Here are five events that won’t break the bank and still allow you to get up close and personal with celebrity chefs like platinum-haired, tattoo-covered, hardware-wearing Guy Fieri and Cleveland’s Iron Chef Michael Symon whose laugh is as familiar as his cooking chops.
1. Craft-y Happy Hour
If you haven’t already been to trendy South Beach hot spot Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, here’s your chance. The event is a collab with the organizers of Craft Spirits Fest for the spirits and mixology party. The walk-around tastings include craft, small batch and artisanal spirits making this a happy hour you can’t miss or you’ll have a mean case of FOMO.
5-7 p.m. Feb. 23, 1220 16 St., Miami Beach, $95
2. A Taste of Brickell City Centre After Dark
Michael Symon and his wife Liz host late-night Brickell event.
Miami’s newest megaplex Downtown Brickell City Centre is getting in on the South Beach Wine & Food Fest action with Chef Michael Symon. The Iron Chef and his wife Liz host the late-night event where you’ll sample pairings from the many restaurants housed in the City Centre. And no Miami event is complete without a DJ so expect to see one of Miami’s best.
10 p.m. to midnight Feb. 23, 701 S. Miami Ave., $95
3. The Art of Tiki a Cocktail Showdown
The chef known for whipping failing restaurants into shape and having the tightest black t-shirts over his bulging biceps, Chef Robert Irvine comes to the Surfcomber to judge this event. Whether he’ll don tiki attire or not remains to be seen, but what is for sure is a heated competition with bartenders from around the country creating their best Polynesian-inspired cocktails. Participating are mixologists from The Broken Shaker, Bitter Truth, Beaker & Gray, The Wreck Bar, The Regent Cocktail Club. And you’ll get light bites from SushiSamba, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar, Poke 305 and Temple Street Eatery.
10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Feb. 24, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, $95
4. Bacardi on the Beach with beats by Rev Run and DJ Ruckus
He’s a preacher now but Rev Run hasn’t forgotten his hop roots from his days with Run-D.M.C. He’ll be rapping to DJ Ruckus’ beats beachside at The Delano Hotel. You’ll be drinking plenty of Bacardi libations so probably a good idea to take in some grub. Dig into a Cuban burger from El Rey de las Fritas, fresh and tart Peruvian ceviche from My Ceviche, nibbles from Ariete, Bistro bites from Pinch Kitchen, Mexican tacos from Naked Taco, burgers from Shake Shack, Cuban goodies from Versailles, treats from Barley, Argentinian inspired fare from Novecento and frozen treats from Azucar Ice Cream.
9 p.m. to midnight Feb. 25, North Venue at One Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, $100.
5. Food Fight hosted by Guy Fieri
Alex Guarnaschelli plays late night game Food Fight at Monty’s South Beach.
Platinum-haired, tattoo bearing Food Network Star winner and celebrity chef Guy Fieri takes the helm during Food Fight at Monty’s South Beach. No, there will be no food flinging a la school cafeteria. The event pits food world celebrities in a late-night, interactive trivia game show where Fieri plays host. Watch as Robert Irvine, Alex Guarnaschelli, Scott Conant, Valerie Bertinelli and Marc Murphy play along with several of our own culinary stars including Bernie Matz from Ricky’s, Brian Mullins of Ms Cheezious, Peter Vauthy at Red, The Steakhouse and Josh Capon of Lure Fishbar.
10 p.m.-midnight Feb. 25, 300 Alton Rd., Miami Beach, $95.
