This Miami Beach bar was just named one of Esquire’s best in America

Elad Zvi, left, and Gabriel Orta are the proprietors behind The Broken Shaker, one of Esquire magazine’s best bars in America for 2017.

You don’t have to leave the state, the county, even the city (depending on where you live) to find one of the best bars in America.

The Broken Shaker on Miami Beach has made it into Esquire magazine’s de facto hall of fame, named one of the top bars in the country for 2017, according to its upcoming issue, which hits newsstands May 30. The bar, tucked inside the Freehand Hotel, has a had a long reputation for churning out great, unique cocktails, which earned it a James Beard award nomination in 2014.

Esquire’s writers loved the laid-back vibe (They must not have visited on a weekend), where you can kick back on a lounge chair by the pool. Even drinks that sound weird on paper — a mole mezcal Manhattan, a mushroom old-fashioned — sing in the hands of the Bar Lab duo of Gabriel Orta and Elad Zvi.

READ MORE: 5 South Beach restaurants to make you a date-night hero

“Find your little spot under the trees or by the pool and wonder: Why can’t the rest of Miami Beach be this understatedly and effortlessly cool?,” they write.

Now that the Broken Shaker is destined to be crowded by Johnny-come-latelys, Esquire even suggests a secondary pit stop: Sweet Liberty, whose menu was created by celebrity chef Michelle Bernstein, “for the best piña colada in the South.” Pro tip: On certain days, you can even find Bernstein’s beloved fried chicken on the menu.

READ MORE: Cocktails in refined, laid-back space at beach’s Sweet Liberty