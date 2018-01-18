Sleek, modern and softly lit, the dining room at Edge Steak & Bar at the Four Seasons Miami is the epitome of warm, inviting luxury. Outside, an outdoor terrace with a fire pit is the perfect post-dinner retreat, where guests can enjoy a nightcap from the restaurant’s seasonal craft cocktail list.

Most important, everything about the dining experience at Edge is seamless — servers learn your name and remember it, recommend perfect wine pairings and delight you with interesting factoids about everything from which vegetables on your plate were grown in the hotel’s own garden to which corner of the world the olive in your martini came from.

The deal

Swing by Edge between 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and enjoy two-for-one bar bites, $1 oysters, half off draft beer and specially priced cocktails.

From Jan. 21-28, Edge will also offer a three-course lunch menu for $24 and a five-course dinner menu for $55. Each will feature some of chef Aaron Brooks’ favorite dishes from his home country of Australia. The offer kicks off Sunday with a special Aussie Barbie poolside at the Four Season’s Bahia from 1-4 p.m.

Tickets are $55 per person and include bites, brews, Australian wine and access to the hotel’s two resort style pools.

Something to sip

G & Tea

Even newcomers to Miami’s gin craze will get hooked on the spirit after trying Edge’s G & Tea Cocktail ($16). Made with Beefeater gin, lemon juice, blackberry lime syrup, tonic water and Earl Grey, it’s definitely a better way to do tea time.

Other sips

Whisky fans will find plenty to fall in love with on Edge’s new cocktail list. We loved the Serendipitous Samurai, made with Nikka grain whisky, mint ginger ale, orange peel and sugar ($16). If you’re into tequila, try the Smoke & Tears, made with Don Julio Blanco tequila, spicy mango-habanero reduction, Aperol and agave ($16).

Serendipitous Samurai

Smoke & Tears

Something to savor

If it’s carbs you’re craving, order the Roasted Maitake Mushroom, served with cacio e pepe risotto and pickled ramp salsa verde ($13). If you prefer seafood, try the Florida Seafood Cazuela ($32), served with grouper, pink shrimp, clams, coconut curry, green beans and crispy tostones. And you can never go wrong with a cut of wagyu beef, offered as an 8-ounce churrasco ($38) or as an 18-ounce New York strip steak ($99). Make sure you save room for a roasted pecan and goat cheese crumble lemon bar ($11) or a pistachio meringue served with limoncello and raspberry sorbet ($11).

Roasted Maitake Mushroom

Lemon Bar

The recipe

2 ounces of Beefeater Gin

1 ounce of Earl Grey tea

1/4 ounce of lemon juice

1/2 ounce of blackberry lime syrup

Tonic water

Blackberry

Dehydrated lemon wheel

Combine the gin, tea, lemon juice and blackberry lime syrup in a shaker. Fill with ice and shake thoroughly. Pour into a highball glass, add ice, and top with tonic water. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel and one fresh blackberry.